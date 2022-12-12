Here Are The Nominations For The 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes ceremony will apparently return full force in 2023. Of course “full force” remains an ambiguous term when it comes to this awards show. The pandemic happened, and even more damningly, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association happened, meaning that the group has dealt with a lot of controversy over the past handful of years. At the moment, it might be enough to acknowledge that Brendan Fraser has declared that he will not be attending even if he gets nominated for his much lauded performance in The Whale. Yet this ceremony will proceed as planned (with host Jerrod Carmichael) on January 10, 2023, so we’re doing the nomination thing here.
One could easily have expected to see representation from House of the Dragon (Paddy Considine went about eight extra miles with his King Viserys portrayal and apparently got snubbed), Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Bear, and Ozark. It doesn’t appear as though Succession made the eligibility-date cutoff, but perhaps we’ll be pleasantly surprised on that note. Do expect to see a showing from Yellowstone because Taylor Sheridan’s franchise has made Westerns all the rage these days, so let the show begin.
Please follow along with the below list as we update it.
Best Television Series, Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture, Foreign Language
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Director, Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Television Actor, Musical, or Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)