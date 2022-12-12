Here Are The Nominations For The 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes ceremony will apparently return full force in 2023. Of course “full force” remains an ambiguous term when it comes to this awards show. The pandemic happened, and even more damningly, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association happened, meaning that the group has dealt with a lot of controversy over the past handful of years. At the moment, it might be enough to acknowledge that Brendan Fraser has declared that he will not be attending even if he gets nominated for his much lauded performance in The Whale. Yet this ceremony will proceed as planned (with host Jerrod Carmichael) on January 10, 2023, so we’re doing the nomination thing here.

One could easily have expected to see representation from House of the Dragon (Paddy Considine went about eight extra miles with his King Viserys portrayal and apparently got snubbed), Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Bear, and Ozark. It doesn’t appear as though Succession made the eligibility-date cutoff, but perhaps we’ll be pleasantly surprised on that note. Do expect to see a showing from Yellowstone because Taylor Sheridan’s franchise has made Westerns all the rage these days, so let the show begin.

Please follow along with the below list as we update it.

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture, Foreign Language

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)