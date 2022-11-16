Brendan Fraser has been enjoying a career resurgence complete with numerous accolades for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. While the experience has been an emotional journey for the actor, there are some awards that are simply not worth discarding his principle. When asked if he’ll attend the Golden Globes if he’s nominated for Best Actor, Fraser made it clear that he has not forgiven the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the way it handled his alleged sexual assault by former president Philip Berk.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” he said bluntly. “No, I will not participate.” His reasoning, for those who have followed the former heartthrob’s rollercoaster career, is obvious: “It’s because of the history that I have with them,” he explained. “And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

Following Fraser’s allegations, the HFPA literally tried to chalk the whole thing up as a joke, which the actor obviously did not appreciate. He refused to co-sign a statement that acknowledged Berk touched him inappropriately, but it meant to be humorous. Fraser blasted the organization for closing ranks as it continued to allow Berk to be a voting member until 2021 when he was expelled for sending out a racist email.

So, yeah, you can see why Brendan Fraser is not in the mood to mingle with that crowd again, and good on him for standing his ground.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)