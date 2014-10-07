Great Things Happen When A ‘Simpsons’ Fan Complains About Too Many Quotes In A ‘Simpsons’ Facebook Group

#The Simpsons #Facebook
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.07.14 65 Comments

Unless you’re someone’s crazy aunt with a hot take about Barack Hussein Obamacare, there aren’t many reasons to remain on Facebook. I pretty much use it to remind myself of friends’ birthdays and incessantly quote The Simpsons, because obviously there’s nowhere else on the Internet where you can do that. My favorite SEX CAULDRON, er, home of all-things Simpsons is a trivia group that rarely goes 15 minutes without a fan uploading a screencap or referencing their favorite episode. It’s a delight, for everyone except one Reverend Killjoy, who’s had ENOUGH.

Hey guys. Hey, hey guys. Yes you. You guys right there. I [Deanne] like this group. I like all of you too. But can we cut it out with the quotes already? I like the discussion posts, related news links, original contributions, etcetera, but this group is BLOWING UP MY NEWSFEED! Half the time when I’m scrolling through my posts, the first twenty will be composed of five friend statuses, one ad, four original posts from here, and ten quotes from here.

Look, I love the Simpsons. You know I do, and I know you do too, but sometimes I need my space. I don’t want to do something as drastic as unsubscribing from notifications, because I don’t want to break up; I want to work through this together. We all love classic Simpsons, but we’ve seen it. It’s hilarious. I see at LEAST five things every day that remind me of a Simpsons quote, and sometimes my friends have to tell me to knock it off with the quotes already. Please, guys: Babies love balls, but stop adding more balls (the balls are a metaphor).

That’s when the magic happened.

simpsons facebook 26

simpsons facebook 25

simpsons facebook 24

simpsons facebook 23

simpsons facebook 22

simpsons facebook 21

simpsons facebook 20

simpsons facebook 19

simpsons facebook 18

simpsons facebook 17

simpsons facebook 16

simpsons facebook 14

simpsons facebook 13

simpsons facebook 12

simpsons-facebook-11

simpsons facebook 10

simpsons facebook 9

simpsons facebook 7

simpsons facebook 6

simpsons facebook 5

simpsons facebook 4

simpsons facebook 3

simpsons facebook 2

simpsons facebook

Via Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons#Facebook
TAGSFacebookOLD MAN YELLS AT CLOUDTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP