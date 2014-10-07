Great Things Happen When A ‘Simpsons’ Fan Complains About Too Many Quotes In A ‘Simpsons’ Facebook Group

Unless you’re someone’s crazy aunt with a hot take about Barack Hussein Obamacare, there aren’t many reasons to remain on Facebook. I pretty much use it to remind myself of friends’ birthdays and incessantly quote The Simpsons, because obviously there’s nowhere else on the Internet where you can do that. My favorite SEX CAULDRON, er, home of all-things Simpsons is a trivia group that rarely goes 15 minutes without a fan uploading a screencap or referencing their favorite episode. It’s a delight, for everyone except one Reverend Killjoy, who’s had ENOUGH.
Hey guys. Hey, hey guys. Yes you. You guys right there. I [Deanne] like this group. I like all of you too. But can we cut it out with the quotes already? I like the discussion posts, related news links, original contributions, etcetera, but this group is BLOWING UP MY NEWSFEED! Half the time when I’m scrolling through my posts, the first twenty will be composed of five friend statuses, one ad, four original posts from here, and ten quotes from here.
Look, I love the Simpsons. You know I do, and I know you do too, but sometimes I need my space. I don’t want to do something as drastic as unsubscribing from notifications, because I don’t want to break up; I want to work through this together. We all love classic Simpsons, but we’ve seen it. It’s hilarious. I see at LEAST five things every day that remind me of a Simpsons quote, and sometimes my friends have to tell me to knock it off with the quotes already. Please, guys: Babies love balls, but stop adding more balls (the balls are a metaphor).
That’s when the magic happened.
I like reading the comments on Seinfeld’s facebook page, they’ll post a screenshot from an episode and within seconds the comments fill with almost the entire episode’s transcript through quotes. It’s good to know that even if civilization crumbles Seinfeld and The Simpsons will live on through word of mouth.
The recipe of bagels will be changed to incorporate chewing gum.
eeeeexxcellant – a quote from burns the millionaire
Exxxxxaaacccttttlllyyyy…
what is your first name burns the millionaire
On Facebook, first you quote the Simpsons, then you get the power, then you get the women.
A mountain of Simpson quotes is too much for one man. I see now why God portions it out in those tiny packets and why he lives on a plantation in Hawaii.
I can’t live the non-quoting Simpsons life like you. I want it all: the terrifying “D’ohs”, the dizzying “Excellents”, the creamy “Mmmm”s. Sure, I might offend a few of the Facebook posters with my cocky catchphrases and musky one-liners – oh, I’ll never be the darling of the so-called Deannes who cluck their tongues, stroke their beards, and talk about “What’s to be done with this Simpsons Facebook Group?”
@antdelvec I signed up for this page just so I can say that you may never win friends with salad, but you will win friends with cleverness like that. Well played, sir.
@antdelvec
antdelvec: “To the quote-mobile!”
Me: “You mean your Chevy?”
antdelvec: “…..yes.”
Me not quote Simpsons? That’s unpossible!
Oooh, he comment post good!
“I don’t want to do something as drastic as unsubscribing from notifications”
If you think that is a drastic move, your world has become very small.
Winner!
I’ll tell you the Whitey Ford section was pure brilliance.
“Was once whacked with pretzels” should be on Whitey Ford’s tombstone.
Homer was right. They should have called them Whitey Whackers.
It’s time to give away my Simpson quotes like so much cheap wine.
You know, I’ve had a lot of jobs: boxer, mascot, astronaut, imitation Krusty, baby proofer, trucker, hippy, plough driver, food critic, conceptual artist, grease salesman, carny, mayor, drifter, bodyguard for the mayor, country western manager, garbage commisioner, mountain climber, farmer, inventor, Smithers, Poochie, celebrity assistant, power plant worker, fortune cookie writer, beer baron, Kwik-E-Mart clerk, homophobe, and missionary, but protecting Springfield, that gives me the best feeling of all.
” I don’t want to do something as drastic as unsubscribing from notifications, because I don’t want to break up”
Welcome to Dumpsville, population You!
P.S. Deanne is gay.
Stupid sexy Flanders
Have you ever seen a guy say goodbye to a facebook group?
Heh heh, yes, once.
Simpson’s quotes for no one! boooooooooo
Simpson’s quotes for everyone! booooooooooo
Simpson’s quotes for some, tiny American flags for others! yaaaaaayyyyyyyy
I love you all.
LOCAL MAN LOSES WAR AGAINST SIMPSONS QUOTES, LIFE.
She couldn’t even help adding a Simpsons quote in her original appeal asking for fewer quotes. This show just takes over one’s daily dialogue and becomes a part of us all. A part of us all. The Simpsons is a part of us all.
Wow, that DOES work.
Sooo…perhaps a link to said page?
Come on, Deanne, what are you gonna do? Release the dogs? Or the bees? Or the dogs with bees in their mouths and when they bark, they shoot bees at you?
Oh no! She’ll be socially unpopular… more so.
+googolplex
I d’na cry when me own father was hung for stealin’ a pig, but I’ll cry for what’s likely to become of Deanne’s internet standing.
GOOD NEWS! I MADE ENOUGH GEZPACHO FOR EVERYONE!
GO BACK TO RUSSIA!
Can’t Quote, Deanne will eat me
Can’t Quote, Deanne will eat me
It’s almost like she wanted it to happen.
Every single one of you are gold, solid gold.
Class, please! If you don’t learn Simpsons quotes, you’ll never know the episode in which certain phrases you hear while drinking with friends were coined.
Whatever. I tried.
PRAY . . . FOR . . . DEANNE
Did you know that there’s a direct corollary between the decline in posting Simpsons quotes and the rise in gang activity? Think about it!
You won’t think about it.
you don’t quote the Simpsons? That’s a paddlein’
Would it be cromulent if I embiggened this comment section with a question? Mountain Dew or crab juice?
I prefer tomacco juice!
EEEEEEWWWWW, give me the Crab juice
LISA NEEDS BRACES
I bring you quotessss…
its bringing quotes, break its legs
Don’t bother the quotes.
Leave all the quotes alone.
*Another* Obama-hating “crazy aunt/uncle” character to serve as a measuring stick for stupid? Aren’t any of those crazy relatives among the majority of Democrats who said they think Bush knew about 9/11 in advance and allowed the attacks? No old lefties no more?
Don’t have a cow, Armed Chris Peterson.
LOW HANGING FRUIT: PLUCKED
No quotes and no beer make Homer go something, something . . .
Crazy?
Don’t mind if I do…
No Simpsons quotes and No Beer make Mr List something something.
Crazy?
I just bought DEANNE’s soul for 5 bucks!
I have always found Homer’s concept of a donut shaped universe intriguing. I may have to steal the idea and make it my own.
Domer!
Deanne’s sick of these constant quote threads.
It’s like a freakin’ Simpsons Quote Jamboroo around there! If you want wild quotes eating your children and scaring away your salmon, that’s your business, but she’s not gonna take it!
She’s faking it.
Quoting the Simpsons is more of an Ogdenville thing.
you killed the zombie Deanne!
He was a zombie?
he tried his best and failed miserably…..the lesson is, never try…