‘Gremlins’ Is Returning As An Animated Series That You Can Watch Before Or After Midnight

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.01.19

WARNER BROS.

Gremlins is a very good movie. And Gremlins 2: The New Batch, as everyone knows, is the best movie (to feature a mogwai dancing to Fats Domino, but maybe overall, too). So any Gremlins news is met with a mix of trepidation (please don’t screw up something pure!) and excitement (GIZMO IS SO CUTE). Gremlins 3: The One Where Gizmo Dies is still in development heck, for better or worse, but it was announced on Monday that there’s going to be an animated Gremlins prequel series for WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is set in 1920s Shanghai and “reveals the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 feature film) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.”

I already checked: there’s no mention of Fan Gremlin or Brain Gremlin in the announcement, which is a shame. But hopefully Star Magic Jackson, Jr. has some new Gremlin concepts up his fabulous sleeves.

WarnerMedia’s streamer launches later this year.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

