It feels like it’s been years since Ellen Pompeo mentioned that she was ready to hang up the proverbial scrubs from Grey’s Anatomy and that’s because she has been hinting at her exit since 2018. At that point, the show has already been on for nearly 15 seasons, and her contract would be up after 16, so everyone collectively decided that maybe the iconic series would be laid to rest. Then 2020 happened and nobody really knew what was going on with television. Season 16 came and went, as did 17 and 18…. and it was beginning to seem like Pompeo would never leave the halls of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

At this point, 80 percent of the original cast has moved on to bigger and (sometimes) better things, but Pompeo’s Meredith Grey is still clocking into her surgeries on a regular basis, that is until her final episode as a series regular airs next month.

In a new teaser for the upcoming goodbye episode, Meredith is finally given a proper sendoff after almost two decades of the most insane medical mysteries you could even fathom, along with annoying love triangles and all of that fun stuff. The clip shows that Meredith gets a fun little party in the hospital lobby, which always seems to happen and never seems to alarm anyone else working in the hospital. It’s been almost 20 years of this, after all.

Ellen Pompeo’s last episode will air on Feb 23rd, though she has confirmed that she will be popping back in from time to time. It happens a lot with this show. Check out the clip below.