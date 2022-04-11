(Spoilers for Killing Eve will be found below.)
Killing Eve felt practically incandescent for its first two seasons. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer carried their chemistry into the stratosphere, and the third season lost some momentum but still hypnotized loyal fans. Season 4 grew even stranger than usual and clearly meant to set up the future of the franchise, and yup, that is what the closing episode has done, although the means to the end felt, well, like a middle finger to an iconic character. Naturally, viewers are airing their thoughts on that note.
It sure seems the finale episode’s title, “Hello, Losers,” feels personal to many who’ve followed the cat-and-mouse reversals over the years. The final moments set up the spinoff, which will revolve around a younger version of Carolyn Martens, the MI6 officer (and head of Russia’s desk), who went HAM in the Season 3 finale by killing Paul. And after a final season full of Carolyn seeking vengeance for the killing of Kenny (those bastards), she made the call to take out Villanelle. And that might create some Carolyn intrigue, so people would tune into a prequel about her early life. Or it could backfire.
the shows villain vs. the real villain #killingeve pic.twitter.com/bGYRLEUZYe
— 𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@alyciasgoId) April 10, 2022
Although I did dig the first half of the season, let’s just say that I was crushed that the show offed Konstantin (who did some wonderful dancing) in the penultimate episode. And yup, it’s an awfully curious decision to finally allow Eve and Villanelle to feel real happiness right before one of them literally dies and the other one will likely never recover. So, uh, the title of the show, Killing Eve, is feeling metaphorical right about now.
First, let’s enjoy those brief moments of happiness again.
let’s all appreciate the second kiss#killingeve pic.twitter.com/vDkF8SXMe6
— aaliyah | ke spoilers (@viilaneille) April 10, 2022
im sorry BUT THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER #killingeve pic.twitter.com/aCM9wNc1pr
— 𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@alyciasgoId) April 10, 2022
THE KISS IM SCREAMING #killingeve pic.twitter.com/obbKPuKfPJ
— 𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@alyciasgoId) April 10, 2022
THEY KISSED
THEY KISSED
KILLING EVE NATION, EVE AND VILLANELLE KISSED
OH MY GOD#KILLINGEVE pic.twitter.com/7k8ViAb463
— berry (@sckberry) April 10, 2022
personally i think this kiss was the most beautiful and incredible kiss scene in cinematic history.#killingeve pic.twitter.com/nTBLH4q8yt
— aaliyah | ke spoilers (@viilaneille) April 11, 2022
And here comes the anger, with viewers calling out showrunner Laura Neal, who finished what Phoebe Waller Bridge began. Let’s just say that “the new Game of Thrones” and “they Dextered Villanelle” are some of the leading complaints, and those extra kill shots in the water are being called out as “cruel and unnecessary.”
laura neal you had one of the most iconic character in your hands!!! what the fuck were you thinking?
phoebe waller bridge would never. never. #killingeve pic.twitter.com/5stDISvlgB
— • SARA • (@saraptrl) April 10, 2022
killing eve has overthrown game of thrones for having the worst ending of any show ever made in the history of television
— alex | killing eve spoilers (@sithoksana) April 10, 2022
killing eve, you’re literally the new game of thrones well done #killingeve pic.twitter.com/sgT8wN9Egx
— aaliyah | ke spoilers (@viilaneille) April 10, 2022
SPOILERS BELOW
•
•
•
The last minute of #KillingEve’s finale is void of heart & uses a tired trope carelessly. It feels like a slap in the face & discards V & Eve’s journey like it meant nothing. I’m disappointed, angry, & it hurts to know a show I loved is tainted for me now.
— Sara Clements 💙💛 (@mildredsfierce) April 10, 2022
Game of Thrones: *writes one fo the absolute worst endings of a series ever*
Rise of Skywalker: hold my beer
The 100: no, hold MY beer
Supernatural: holds both beers
Killing Eve: *takes a piss in the beer*
— Someone’s failed-clone’s daughter/granddaughter (@MarienneMaid) April 10, 2022
Spoilers #KillingEve
.
.
Just gotta say, the argument isn’t that it’s “never” ok to kill a queer character. What’s played out and tired as hell is withholding love from two queer women, then letting them experience it for all of 5 seconds before immediately killing one. TIIIIRED.
— Stacy (@LaikaSpaceDog) April 10, 2022
killing eve will down in history as the biggest betrayal to its fans ever. i’ve never seen so many people turn against the writers so quickly, not even for game of thrones so honestly i’m proud of us
— not cucumber kevin|| killing eve spoilers (@villxnelles) April 10, 2022
she tried so hard to get back to eve 😩…i'll never ever forgive them for this and those extra k!ll shots that followed were extremely cruel and unnecessary 😭💔 #killingeve pic.twitter.com/BhBI55eLwB
— CSIRJ (@CSIRJen) April 10, 2022
They Dextered Villanelle, didn't they?!! Angry! Why do multiple shows rock the show part and completely ruin the ending? I am guessing it will be another show, like Dexter, where I will be furious after watching the finale. Not even book-based. Not cool#VILLANELLE #KillingEve
— Super Girl (@TheSUPERGIRL) April 10, 2022
Thank you Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer for bring this incredible women to life, and thank you for the spectacular chemistry on screen. It’s hard to accept that a show like #KillingEve ends like it ended..
KILLING EVE DESERVED BETTER#killingeve pic.twitter.com/2rtBgm69UZ
— rip lau • ke spoiler (@flufflynell) April 10, 2022
IT SHOULD BE LIKE THIS #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/4zQxkpmGe3
— Jadie (@sandraohfiles) April 10, 2022
It occurred to me last night that I’ve never actually lost a comfort character to death before…and the way I lost Villanelle was more violent or traumatising than I ever could have prepared for. You deserved better, V. WE deserved better. #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/JXTZ2WrRzD
— liv | ke mourning era (@a_stankova) April 10, 2022
WE REALLY GOT THE BEST VILLANEVE SCENES AND THE WORST FUCKING ENDING #killingeve we can’t have shit
— give us one more villaneve episode to fix this (@nickiiitsnmi) April 10, 2022
RIP, Villanelle. You shall be missed.
i’ll miss you so much #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/jyVmgyiGNQ
— jodie comer gifs | ke spoilers! (@jodiemcomergifs) April 10, 2022
The ‘Killing Eve’ finale is currently streaming on AMC+.