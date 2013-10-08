Food Network Gave Guy Fieri A New Game Show Set In The ‘Flavortown Supermarket’

Food Network has given Guy Fieri a new game show called Guy’s Grocery Games, which will feature contestants shopping for ingredients and preparing meals inside an actual grocery store. Guess what he calls the supermarket.
Guy’s Grocery GamesSet in an actual grocery store, which Guy likes to call “Flavortown Supermarket,” each episode will have four talented chefs competing against one another in three cooking challenges that will require them to navigate the aisles against real-life shopping challenges. “These chefs will come in — they all have their own specialty, but they have no idea what the challenge is going to be. They have to work and shop within a budget to create a meal for four people that has a particular theme. These are chefs getting the chance to play in the everyday arena: the supermarket.” Guy adds.
I’m torn on this. Let’s make a list of pros and cons.
PRO: This actually sounds like an interesting show. Kind of like Chopped meets Supermarket Sweep, where instead of springing three mystery ingredients on the contestants, producers will be handing them $50 or whatever and telling them to go sick in a glorified Wegmans. I can ride with that. I can definitely ride with that.
CON: Guy Fieri is going to call the contestants his “brotha from another motha” and “sista from another mista” and then I am going to have an aneurysm and die.
PRO: Possible shopping cart crashes.
CON: You can’t see shopping cart crashes when you’re dead, which, again, I will be.
Hmmm. Still too close to call. I mean…
PRO: We’re one step closer to something like this happening.
This, this, and more of this. Two of my favorite MWC episodes of all time.
CON: We have to see his hair.
So, he goes around the country promoting small businesses, being jovial and friendly, but he’s an asshole because he bleaches his hair, has the world’s worst facial hair, has some cornball catchphrases, and wears sunglasses on the back of his head? Sure, he looks like the biggest tool from Toolburgh, the capital of the Commonwealth of Toolvania, but his heart’s in the right place, and from the stories I’ve been told, he’s a genuinely nice guy.
Never said he was a bad person. He just annoys me to death.
What you call “jovial and friendly” I call “overbearing” and “fake.” How many times can you watch him shove food into his maw in extreme closeup, or talk about “crunch” as if it were a flavor?
And please, let’s not forget that he’s now shilling for Rolaids.
He’s an asshole because he thought changing “Guy Ferry” to “Guy Fieri” was a cunning PR move. I mean, if you’re going to stage name, have some balls. Guy Flambe. Guy Foodspolosion.
He’s a tool because his restaurants are terrible & overpriced & basically suck. Yet he thinks he’s god’s gift to food.
He’s Larry the Cable Guy, but with food. And his food is shitty (not unlike Larry’s “jokes”). Someone who has fallen up more often than he deserves to. But hey, plenty of people like Larry the Cable Guy, and plenty of people like GF. I am not one of them.
He does seem genuinely swell.
I know GF is super annoying and punchable, but anytime I see him on TV biting into something, I want to be on that crunchtastic adventure in Flavor Town with him.
Because Adam Richman does it better and isn’t a fake douche?
Con: more manufactured drama on Food Network. Why does every new show on this network have to be some kind of competition? Bring back Emeril damn it (not kidding, bring him back).
Couldn’t agree more. Between the ridiculously manufactured competition shows (“Sweet Genius,” “Cupcake Wars”) and the blatantly scripted “undercover” shit (“Mystery Diners,” “Restaurant Fake, err, Stakeout”), I find myself less and less flipping to Food Network.
I love Emeril on “Top Chef,” he’s been a lovely addition.
The irony is I actually want to learn how to cook and grill better and now I have so few shows to actually learn from. Unless I want to rush through meals and be screamed at.
Emeril Live is like watching an infomercial. The audience reactions are so fake.
Gotta disagree with you ISS about Emeril Live. Yes it was cheesy and they did ‘coach’ the audience on how to react; but it was a true cooking show. They showed viewers how to cook (and well I might say) with some entertainment value. It was a great cooking show (although I did like Essence of Emeril better).
Burnsy, don’t ever try to cook in a restaurant; The speed and screaming is the one aspect of cooking in a restaurant they got right. Restaurant chefs are some of the toughest people in the world to work for (speaking from experience).
I don’t know how the lady in the supermarket sweep video escaped gruesome facial injuries.
Well, there wasn’t much to screw up in the first place.
I like the real world store and budget aspect of it. I forget which show it was – maybe Xtreme Chefs of something – and a challenge was the contestants had to cater a wedding for a hundred dollars and stay on theme (they also had to run from the store to the wedding and then carry all the ingredients to the roof of a skyscraper, as one does). There’s something about that aspect of cooking that is more entertaining to watch than some guy making a meal we can all make at home if we’re willing to spend eighty bucks per ingredient.
That being said it will probably be awful. Though I certainly give him this: his branded knuckle sandwich knives are actually fantastic.
I wonder what “real-life shopping challenges” consist of. Like when Pepsi’s on sale but you prefer Coke?
Just fucking bring back Supermarket Sweep! And that other one where they’re in the mall and they buy stuff from the different mall stores (there’s always a Shutterbug).
That mall shopping show was AWESOME!
I can remember being a kid watching that mall show and thinking those lucky sons of bitches just won His and Hers matching Watches and a Ski Vacation. Those lucky bastards.
Shop ‘Til You Drop!
I once tried out for Supermarket Sweeps with my mom. She blames my lack of animation for not getting picked. Something about hitting a desk bell to answer a fake question failed to get me excited.
Flavortown? Is this in Marlboro country?