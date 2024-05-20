[This post contains spoilers for Hacks season 3, episode 6]
Before Hacks season 3 premiere, star Hannah Einbinder joked that she now believes “God is real” after filming a make out scene with Christina Hendricks. You, too, can have your faith restored since that episode of the exhilarating and hilarious Max series is now out.
In season 3, episode 6, “Par for the Course,” Ava (Einbinder) turns into a cartoon wolf when she lays eyes on a “gorgeous golf queen” (Hendricks) while working as a caddy for Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Hendricks’ character invites Ava up to her room, but as soon as things start to heat up, they cool way back down when Ava learns that the object of her horny affection is a pro-fracking Republican whose kink is peeing on working-class folks.
“I think that the whole twist of my character being a Republican is something that we all sort of acknowledge about ourselves, but maybe don’t talk about,” Hendricks, who was nominated for six Emmys for her performance on Mad Men, told Variety in an interview with Einbinder. “We’re allowed loosey-goosey morals in the bedroom and behind closed doors, because that’s our decision, and we may behave the opposite of how we behave in the real world.
She continued:
“But all of a sudden you bring politics into it, and it’s like, ‘Things just got real. Real f*cking fast. I might be able to degrade myself, but I cannot stoop so low as to agree with your politics.’ It’s funny. ‘What I choose to do with myself is my own business, but you start f*cking with the rest of the country and I’m out.'”
Christina Hendricks rules, and so does Hacks.
Below, you’ll find reactions to Hendricks’ appearance.
dreamt of days seeing Christina Hendricks finally kissing women pic.twitter.com/DaiuxE4sqq
— Reen 🐝🇵🇸 (@LittleMsShipper) May 17, 2024
gay christina hendricks… but she’s a republican pic.twitter.com/7GqiephkxH
— mike rotch (@girlsavingface) May 16, 2024
imagine coming on set one day and your job is just to make out with christina hendricks https://t.co/wrzXEK2F49
— spicy boi | hacks spoilers (@julesnichqls) May 17, 2024
I NEED Christina Hendricks to be elegible for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. It’s the Emmy they didn’t give her for Mad Men (I’m still SO MAD)pic.twitter.com/c5u2TMaZsB
— the Valen papers (@StarcoVision) May 16, 2024
if christina hendricks were to say these exact lines to me, I would be no better than ava daniels… pic.twitter.com/cPqr7ukMxd
— 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐚 🦋 (@sapphiczulema) May 17, 2024
can't believe the one time ava decides to have some self respect and boundaries is when she was about to fuck christina hendricks… we're not together in this, girl
— spicy boi | hacks spoilers (@julesnichqls) May 16, 2024
CHRISTINA HENDRICKS pic.twitter.com/ttivHH0oO4
— amy. (@bridgetsrose) May 16, 2024
i can’t believe that i lived to see christina hendricks kissing a girl pic.twitter.com/56pXwdKRR4
— c’arol ⚾️ (@ohmissgill) May 17, 2024
NAH if christina hendricks looked at me the way she looks at ava right before this i'd be saying and doing a lot worse #Hacks pic.twitter.com/cia80B3Zyg
— chelsea (@yearinla) May 16, 2024
Christina Hendricks yelling about golden showers and fracking is why Hacks is the best show ever
— AJ (@slayjb2) May 20, 2024
You can watch Hacks on Max.
(Via Variety)