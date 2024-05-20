[This post contains spoilers for Hacks season 3, episode 6]

Before Hacks season 3 premiere, star Hannah Einbinder joked that she now believes “God is real” after filming a make out scene with Christina Hendricks. You, too, can have your faith restored since that episode of the exhilarating and hilarious Max series is now out.

In season 3, episode 6, “Par for the Course,” Ava (Einbinder) turns into a cartoon wolf when she lays eyes on a “gorgeous golf queen” (Hendricks) while working as a caddy for Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Hendricks’ character invites Ava up to her room, but as soon as things start to heat up, they cool way back down when Ava learns that the object of her horny affection is a pro-fracking Republican whose kink is peeing on working-class folks.

“I think that the whole twist of my character being a Republican is something that we all sort of acknowledge about ourselves, but maybe don’t talk about,” Hendricks, who was nominated for six Emmys for her performance on Mad Men, told Variety in an interview with Einbinder. “We’re allowed loosey-goosey morals in the bedroom and behind closed doors, because that’s our decision, and we may behave the opposite of how we behave in the real world.

She continued:

“But all of a sudden you bring politics into it, and it’s like, ‘Things just got real. Real f*cking fast. I might be able to degrade myself, but I cannot stoop so low as to agree with your politics.’ It’s funny. ‘What I choose to do with myself is my own business, but you start f*cking with the rest of the country and I’m out.'”

Christina Hendricks rules, and so does Hacks.