Actors love talking about their process and craft and blah blah blah. But it’s not such a tough job: somedays you just show up on set and get to kiss Christina Hendricks.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder was asked about her reaction to a “make-out scene” with the Mad Men actress in the show’s upcoming season. “God is real,” she replied. Einbinder’s co-star, chainsaw-wielding icon Jean Smart, burst into laughter at her answer. You can see that moment here:

"god is real"

she's so gay i'm obsessed with her pic.twitter.com/6jRHzw4DuK — judith's secret gf (@julesnichqls) April 17, 2024

In season three, Hacks (which is very good) catches up with Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder) a year after they departed in the season two finale. “Deborah is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles,” the official logline reads.

Returning cast members include Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo, while the list of guest stars includes J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christopher Lloyd, and Hendricks, who appears in one of the most “me and who” photos of all-time.

Hacks returns to Max on Thursday, May 2, with two new episodes. The nine-episode season will continue with two episodes each week, until the season finale on May 30. You can (and should!) watch seasons one and two now.

