Has ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Been Cancelled Or Renewed?

Ryan Murphy is enjoying perhaps the most enviable dilemma: as a powerhouse producer, his shows are so popular and plentiful that he can’t possibly keep up. Is that Taylor Sheridan’s future, too? Perhaps, but at the moment, eyes are on Murphy’s many shows and how some of them might be pushed out due to popular demand for the others. That is to say, Murphy is working on so many followup seasons like Monster‘s third season with Charlie Hunnam, and it appears that The Watcher‘s second season has already been indefinitely postponed. Could Doctor Odyssey join that club?

The sexy Joshua Jackson medical drama set at sea (what a set of words that is) nabbed ratings records upon debut both on ABC and Hulu. The series also finished up its first season this week, but somehow, the show still remains on the renewal bubble, so it’s time to check whether that status has changed.