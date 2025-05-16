Ryan Murphy is enjoying perhaps the most enviable dilemma: as a powerhouse producer, his shows are so popular and plentiful that he can’t possibly keep up. Is that Taylor Sheridan’s future, too? Perhaps, but at the moment, eyes are on Murphy’s many shows and how some of them might be pushed out due to popular demand for the others. That is to say, Murphy is working on so many followup seasons like Monster‘s third season with Charlie Hunnam, and it appears that The Watcher‘s second season has already been indefinitely postponed. Could Doctor Odyssey join that club?
The sexy Joshua Jackson medical drama set at sea (what a set of words that is) nabbed ratings records upon debut both on ABC and Hulu. The series also finished up its first season this week, but somehow, the show still remains on the renewal bubble, so it’s time to check whether that status has changed.
Has Doctor Odyssey Been Cancelled Or Renewed?
None of the above. Yet. Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva has updated the situation following Disney’s upfront presentation this week, and Doctor Odyssey has been replaced by another (new) Ryan Murphy series, 9-1-1: Nashville, on the fall 2025 lineup.
That isn’t the greatest news, but it’s also important to remember that this isn’t a cancellation, and ideally, this is merely a postponement because, yup, Ryan Murphy is incredibly busy:
“Doctor Odyssey isn’t currently on our schedule,” Craig Erwich, President, Disney Television Group, told Deadline. “Ryan’s really busy. He’s doing a lot with us. 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Nashville, All’s Fair [for Hulu]. So we’re just continuing that creative conversations with him.”
To hammer home the point of this not being an axing, President of Disney TV Studios Eric Schrier further told Deadline, “I really love Doctor Odyssey, I think it’s a wildly inventive show.” However, “That decision ultimately lies with Ryan Murphy, whether Ryan wants to continue to do it.” There is a deadline for that decision since the cast options will expire in June, but at least there will be definitive word by then on whether Doctor Odyssey will set sail again.