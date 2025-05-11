Granted, there probably will not be a 6666 series, but never say never because CBS officially announced another sequel spin off last week. That would be Y: Marshals (a working title), so let’s continue the rodeo on what to expect.

Yellowstone wasn’t over when Taylor Sheridan decided to kill John Dutton or have Kayce sell the ranch to the Broken Rock Reservation. Nope, plenty more neo-Western vibes are yet to come with the recent 1923 series finale pointing toward the newly announced 1944 prequel series . Additionally, The Madison will be a part of the Yellowstone universe that takes place after the main series, and the Beth and Rip spin off is in active development.

Plot

To be fair, the green lighting of this spin off wasn’t completely a surprise because Deadline reported in March that CBS was “eying” a Luke Grimes-starring “procedural” series that would revolve around his Yellowstone character, ex-Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton. The more “unusual” aspect of this series is that Taylor Sheridan himself might not be too involved, which runs counter to most other series in his stable (either Yellowstone-linked or standalone) and confirms that the writing bunker actually does have its limits. Additionally, this series will make its home on CBS but will stream on Paramount Plus.

As Variety now reports via CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach, they will “take what we can get” from Sheridan’s availability, and this is how the show landed at CBS:

“I think all of our shows right now are both streaming and linear. That’s what we’re focused on, is trying to make our shows work on both platforms. It certainly did occur to us that the show will do really well on streaming, because all the Taylor shows have. But ‘Yellowstone’ and “Tulsa King’ also did really well for us when we aired them on the network. So, in terms of Taylor’s involvement, we’re still early in the process. He’s a very busy guy, but we’ll take what we can get.”

According to Deadline, showrunner Spencer Hudnut developed the series while working toward both Grimes’ involvement and Sheridan’s approval. And as Yellowstone devotees know, the Duttons’ deal with the Broken Rock tribe allowed Kayce to continue living on a small portion of the land with Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Brecken Merrill), although CBS has not revealed whether either of those characters will be part of Y: Marshals or if any part of the show will take place at Kayce’s home. This might be disorienting since the Yellowstone saga has largely revolved around the fear of losing the ranch, but now, Kayce is kind-of a free agent, which points toward new horizons.

CBS has specified that Kayce will join the U.S. Marshals as part of an elite unit, and here is the series logline that suggests most of the action will be focused on his new line of work:

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Luke Grimes celebrated the news on Instagram while writing, “Cowboys dont say goodbye, they say see you later.”

Cast

Aside from Luke Grimes returning as Kayce Dutton, CBS hasn’t specifically named any fellow cast members or characters. Should we make a (terrible) joke? Why not. Maybe Brandon Sklenar will offer to put Spencer Dutton in a Time Machine since he wants to be in every Yellowstone show possible.