The Sandman will return to Netflix this year for a second and final season, and Good Omens‘ third season has been reduced to a wrap-up episode for Prime Video/Amazon with post-production ongoing. So, Morpheus and the Endless will finish their story sooner than Neil Gaiman’s comic book readers would have preferred, and the same goes for Crowley and Aziraphale, but is there any hope of other Gaiman stories still appearing onscreen?

That’s a complicated question. Following sexual assault allegations against Gaiman that surfaced in a Tortoise Media podcast and a New York Magazine investigative report, several other projects have been shuttered.

Netflix had already cancelled Dead Boy Detectives, Disney chose to end their work on a Graveyard Book adaptation, and Dark Horse comics nixed the Anansi Boys comic book series, which would have told more stories about the American Gods-related project. However, this doesn’t address the Anansi Boys TV show that has been in the works from Amazon for several years. The limited series had finished filming, but some insight has recently arrived.