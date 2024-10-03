Plot Sadly, the plot seems secondary (tertiary, even) to questions surrounding whether Gaiman will still be involved in this season or whether another shelving is in the cards. In December 2023, however, the third season renewal had become official, and in a Prime Video/Amazon statement, Gaiman did declare, “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry [Pratchett} and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.” He continued with a brief summation of his plans: “Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.” Who else might not be talking to each other? Page Six recently reported that Gaiman skipped his usual attendance of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ “top secret Campfire literary retreat,” although this has not been confirmed or denied by any involved party. What could this mean for existing plans on delivering a more satisfying series ending than the second season finale turned out to be? Until we hear more, your guess is as good as ours right now. Cast Michael Sheen and David Tennant would wrap up the series as Crowley and Aziraphale, respectively. Jon Hamm revealed to TV Insider that he’s not sure whether Archangel Gabriel will return, but as of May 2024, he declared, “I think that there might be something happening, but I don’t want to get too far out over my skis and I don’t want to spoil anything. But Neil’s a very good friend, and I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I’ll put it that way.”

Release Date Looking at this through rose-colored glasses is perhaps not wise. With Gaiman possibly pulling away from production, the best-case scenario is that filming will run longer than expected, probably through next year. Add in post-production time, including for (at times intentionally bad) special effects, and release time could hit 2026-2027, if the season still happens. Trailer No dice here, either, but in this TV Line interview clip, Michael Sheen and David Tennant discussed that kiss. You know the one.