The second season has taken years to come together, which isn’t unheard of for a Netflix fantasy series with heavy VFX. Sadly, this could also conceivably be the final season, given that several Gaiman projects (like Amazon’s Good Omens) have been cut short , cancelled , or apparently indefinitely paused in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the author (as initially reported by Tortoise Media ). Those accusations do make the show’s bonus “Calliope” story hit differently than when the episode first surfaced, but that’s not a discussion for today. The Sandman‘s second season is still coming, so let’s (awkwardly) sift through what we can expect.

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman had the longest of mistiest paths to becoming a TV show, three decades after the DC Vertigo comic’s debut. The hesitation was down to the fantasy author resisting several awful movie attempts, and too much could have gone wrong in adapting the infinitely layered fantasy story, but Netflix brought a lugubrious and stunning spectacle to screens (full of Life Amid Death ) as the first three graphic novels were initially adapted.

Plot

No doubt, the lead-up to the new season has been handled differently than the show’s debut, given a hard-to-ignore backburnering of Gaiman, who was previously front and center in behind-the-scene looks but is not mentioned in second-season counterparts, which instead have showrunner Allan Heinberg in the public-facing driver’s seat. In the below video, star Tom Sturridge revealed that Morpheus/Dream is now cleaning up the mess that he has wrought, “the consequences of which are enormous,” and which place him “in a place of rebuilding.” Heinberg adds that Dream “has reclaimed his stolen tools and missing dreams, and is now focused on rebuilding his realm and attending to his duties,” but “the sins of his past [will] catch up with him and make that impossible.”

How many episodes will we see? The first season brought 10 initial episodes and a bonus hour, but Netflix has not offered a count for the second season. However, Redanian Intelligence has passed on the rumor that we could see 12 new episodes of The Sandman when the show returns. This seems too good to be true, so we will await official word on that note, but the second season will leap headlong into Season Of Mists, the fourth graphic novel (considered the favorite volume of many The Sandman fans). Among countless other threads, Morpheus will go head-to-head again with Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer, who will be Hell-bent upon revenge, but Dream will also attend to personal business, including how he condemned a lover, Nada, to Hell.

These reported episode titles reflect much fire and brimstone:

– “The Song of Orpheus”

– “More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold”

– “Brief Lives”

– “Family Blood”

– “The Ruler of Hell”

– “Season of Mists”

In addition to plenty of Lucifer, a family dinner will being The Endless fully together with more siblings including Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny, and Barry Sloane as “The Prodigal”/Destruction. We will also meet Clive Russell as Odin and Freddie Fox as Loki.

Also, the once-hypothesized Johanna Constantine spin off is surely off the table, but Jenna Coleman did tell Screenrant that her character is back for the second season. She added that the gorgeous series will be “probably more visually stunning than it was the first year,” and that the scale of the series has grown. From that statement, we can assume that, as Gaiman previously disclosed, this is has remained a very expensive series to produce.