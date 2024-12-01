Has ‘The Old Man’ Been Renewed For Season 3 On FX?

Dad TV shows have been debuting (Cross) and returning (Slow Horses) with a vengeance over the past few months. And although Jeff Bridges will probably always be referred to as “The Dude” of The Big Lebowski fame, his current spy series, The Old Man, has arguably established the second-most beloved role of ex-CIA operative Dan Chase.
The FX series (which streams on Hulu and rolls out like a hybrid of John Wick and Taken) took the action to Afghanistan for the second season, in which Chase and Harold Harper (John Lithgow) raced to rescue Emily/Angela (Alia Shawkat) from warlord Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), and all three men happen to regard her as their daughter. The season ended with Emily in control and issuing a demand involving Harper’s whereabouts. Also, what of Lou Barlow? That question will only be answered if the show continues.
Has The Old Man been renewed for Season 3?
At present, FX hasn’t announced a renewal, but these are still early days, the cable network has plenty on its mind with Alien: Earth incoming and more Shōgun on the way. Bridges is down for more but revealed that he, too, is awaiting news, only telling Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t know, the show hasn’t been picked up yet.” And to Variety, Bridges stayed mum as well: “Well, we don’t know.”
In other words, nobody with the power to make that call has officially spoken about whether The Old Man will allow Dan Chase (Lou Barlow?) to rescue Harold Harper. Yet you know that Emily will be angry if it doesn’t happen. C’mon, FX.