Has ‘The Old Man’ Been Renewed For Season 3 On FX?

Dad TV shows have been debuting (Cross) and returning (Slow Horses) with a vengeance over the past few months. And although Jeff Bridges will probably always be referred to as “The Dude” of The Big Lebowski fame, his current spy series, The Old Man, has arguably established the second-most beloved role of ex-CIA operative Dan Chase.

The FX series (which streams on Hulu and rolls out like a hybrid of John Wick and Taken) took the action to Afghanistan for the second season, in which Chase and Harold Harper (John Lithgow) raced to rescue Emily/Angela (Alia Shawkat) from warlord Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), and all three men happen to regard her as their daughter. The season ended with Emily in control and issuing a demand involving Harper’s whereabouts. Also, what of Lou Barlow? That question will only be answered if the show continues.