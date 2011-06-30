Have a Seat Over There, Chris Hansen

Chris Hansen, who famously trapped aspiring pedophiles on NBC’s “To Catch a Predator,” has himself been caught on camera — cheating on his wife with a Florida TV reporter two decades younger than he is. The sting operation was carried out by the National Enquirer, so you can read all about it the next time you pick up groceries.
Hansen, 51, has allegedly been having an affair with Kristyn Caddell, a 30-year-old Florida journalist, for the last four months.
Last weekend he was recorded taking Miss Caddell on a romantic dinner at the exclusive Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manalapan, before spending the night at her Palm Beach apartment. [Fox]
Caddell (inset, left) wisely has her telephone number online, and I’d certainly call her if I had half the taste for awkward conversation that Hansen does. But I hate the phone and don’t like talking to strangers and don’t really have any journalism instincts, so I’ll just let some other sociopath cold call her. Leave me alone, I’m introverted.
Anyway, before someone tries to quash our fun, OBVIOUSLY cheating on one’s wife with a consenting adult isn’t as bad as trying to F children. Which is probably the angle Hansen should take with his wife. “C’mon honey, it’s not like I was having sex with kids.”
Well, Hanson does know a few things about guys hooking up with girls 20 years younger than them.
I hate talking on the phone too. That’s why you should text her.
excuse me, bartender. I’d like a pedorita. please hold the salt
glad i saw the caption to that pic before i posted
I wonder if he had condoms in the car
honestly guys he was just meeting with her to tell her what a big mistake it would be to have an affair with a married man.
Now we know Chris Handsome is Human… I always though he was a robot
(*dials Kristyn Caddell’s phone number*)
RING RING! RING RING!
Caddell: Hello.
DG: Is this Kristyn Caddell?
Caddell: Speaking.
DG: Um, is your refrigerator running?
Caddell: I think so. Yes, yes it is.
DG: OK WELL MAYBE YOU SHOULDN’T SLEEP WITH MARRIED MEN YOU HARLOT.
(*hangs up*)
Still got it, DG.
According to Chris Hansen, dating someone 20 years younger than you is okay. If I dated someone 20 years younger than me, I’d be dating a preschooler. Therefore, Chris Hansen now believes pedophilia is a-okay.
I wonder if he was offered cookies and iced tea when they showed him the transcripts
The only reason I’m appalled is because this violates the Half Your Age Plus Seven rule. But just barely! I am oh so close to not being appalled.
I think you mean journalistic inst… oh right.
If I know anything about the entertainment industry, Chris Hansen will issue a written apology to his wife and the good folks at Dateline and NBC. He may even go into counselling. Then in a year or so, he’ll be back on NBC, perhaps on the Marriage Ref or judging some sort of talent competition.
He should run for Congress.
The heart wants what it wants, Chris.
*WE HAVE A RUNNER…*
“Kristyn”? Why do whores who sleep with married men always insist on using stupid, cutesy spelling of their names?