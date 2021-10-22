Hayden Christensen’s role in the Star Wars universe has always drawn attention, and he’s officially coming back thanks to Ahsoka.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed Friday that the actor who played Anakin Skywalker in two Star Wars films will reprise that role in an upcoming Disney+ series based on characters explored elsewhere in the animated Star Wars canon.

Plot details are being kept in the far reaches of the Outer Rim but it is known that longtime Star Wars lightsaber wielder Dave Filoni is writing the series and exec producing with Jon Favreau. It is unclear how Skywalker, or for that matter, Vader, will figure into Ahsoka, which, like Mandalorian, is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, thus after Vader’s death.

Because it’s Star Wars, there are a few ways Skywalker could return to the fold here. There are flashbacks, of course, and considering the entirety of the animated Clone Wars series involves interactions with Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano there are plenty of storylines to mine there. But Christensen could also be a Force Ghost, as well. That means the secrecy that’s come with live action Star Wars shows on Disney+ will likely keep us from any clarity until we see it on screen.

Still, for fans who appreciated Christensen’s work as a slowly-turning Anakin Skywalker, it will certainly be welcome news that he’s willing to return to the Star Wars universe. Even if we don’t know just yet what he’ll be up to there.