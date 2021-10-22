Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In November

HBO and HBO Max continue to drop the choicest binge-watching content and their line-ups of November releases do not disappoint.

Will Smith stars in the biopic King Richard, which will most definitely be in the awards conversation next year while Mindy Kaling brings us a new millennial comedy with a bit of edge. More How To With John Wilson drops, and there are a ton of blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series arriving on the streaming platforms this month too.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this November.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max Original Series Premiere streaming 11/18)

Mindy Kaling is the comedic mind behind this new HBO Max series that follows four college students as they begin their tenures at New England’s prestigious Essex college. Each of the women is navigating love and relationships while balancing their coursework future career prospects. It feels a hell of a lot like a younger, punchier, more relatable Sex and the City, but set in dorm rooms instead of Upper East Side neighborhoods. That’s definitely not a bad thing.

King Richard, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 11/19)

Will Smith submits his name for early Oscars contention with this heartfelt biopic that looks at the man who raised not one but two sports icons. Smith plays Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus. This film follows the family’s early years as Richard drilled the girls on the courts of Compton before ushering them onto bigger stages, like Wimbledon.

How to With John Wilson: Season 2 (HBO series streaming 11/26)

Another season of this low-stakes, feel-good docuseries drops this month as John Wilson continues to “How To” his way through life. The show’s first installment covered topics like “How To Make Small Talk” and “How To Cover Your Furniture.” While we don’t know what Wilson will be exploring in season two, we do know it’ll be six more episodes of good-natured comedy that will probably teach us a thing or two.

