HBO To George R.R. Martin: ‘Get Busy Writing, Or Get Busy … Oh Please Don’t Die!’

It seems that the programming department at HBO has joined the chorus of fans who are eager for George R.R. Martin to FINISH HIS GODDAMN BOOKS. Instead of hanging out with college women and writing 250,000 WORD coffee table books (at 250,000 words, that book can BE the coffee table), the man needs to put pen to paper before whoever the Jets QB is these days throws an interception, gives him a heart attack, and leaves us without an ending.
HBO is just as concerned as everyone else.
During one of those fancy tour sessions for fancy TV critics, HBO chief executive Richard Plepler and programming president Michael Lombardo told the attendees that the series could run as long as showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted to keep churning it out, as long as there are stories to tell. From EW:
As far as I’m concerned, they can go on as long as there are stories to tell,” Lombardo said. “We certainly haven’t gotten anywhere near that conversation with [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss].”
That said, he also referenced that the show is relying on Martin’s source material, a planned seven-novel epic A Song of Ice and Fire, which still has two more books left to go. “I know there are issues with the books and catching up,” Lombardo said.
“Our line to George was ‘keep writing,’” Plepler said.
“Yes. Get busy writing,” Lombardo agreed.
Yes, Mr. Martin. Hop to it, sir. You’re 64 years old, and not exactly the picture of great health, although I gotta believe that days like these make you feel awfully damn young.
(Source: EW)
Now that GRRM is HBO’s bitch, he may actually finish the books. But at this stage I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing. IMO we would be better off if he handed his material over to this guy (linked page contains SPOILERS), at least that would guarantee some RW like twists.
And if I’ve learned anything from my remedial film class and Professor Shyamalan is that it’s all about the twists! On a more serious note that whole link is quite a stretch…
Obviously I can only speak for myself, but I’d rather have strange plot twists that are done for the sake of having twists only then endless travelogues and descriptions of turtle sightings, meals and food storage inspections.
Occam’s Beard must be a Hollywood producer, because they are the only people who think taking a creation away from a creator and giving to some schmuck with a website is a good idea.
From the sound of it, HBO is GRRM’s bitch.
@Carl Spackler
You don’t kind of wish 20th Century Fox maybe let some other writers do the last Star Wars Trilogy?
Pictured: not me
Shouldn’t HBO just pay for a ridiculous amount of medical screenings to find out what’s most likely to kill him and then some preventative surgery? Clean out those arteries like some gutters, blast it all into the neighbor’s yard.
Not a lot of doctors would be willing to operate on a man that heavy. And imagine being the doctor that fucked up and killed George R R Martin? You wouldn’t last a week,
Well he does love killing off main characters.
That made me snort in public. Love it.
There’s no cure for being a Jets fan
Meh I don’t really care honestly. Martin already gave them the outline of the books and I think the writers can easily finish it without him even being present
I am convinced that GRRM is bored and doesnt want to write the books.
Yup
That seems most likely, i do like hearing people bitch that he owes them two books though
Why bring the Jets into this?!? Low hanging fruit.
Because they suck.
Not sure I could be more jealous of a picture. Those ladies are gorgeous.
This asshole better not pull a Robert Jordan. That is all.
If he were to pull a Jordan, he would come out with like 3 or 4 more books that did not advance the story one damn bit, and then die. My opinion, his last book did seem to go in that direction.
Yeah, dude had some dry spells. But as a big WoT nerd, I still eagerly anticipated each one. I felt the story REALLY stopped moving around book 8-10, but was super happy with the last 4.
I mostly agree with your sentiment, but if I am being honest, I did not care for the last book. The first two by Sanderson I liked, but the last one I did not care for. After 13 books, to introduce a brand new super enemy in the last book was just stupid. But I was the same, I got every Jordan book the day it came out. I even bought the hard covers instead of digital even after I got my kindle.
Either way, I do hope G.R.R.M gets his ass in gear.
I didnt like the last WoT book when I read it the first time. Then I went back and reread it a few months later, it was better. That last super-army, that kinda sucked. But Ive said it before, George dies, we just hand it over to Mr. Sanderson.
I empathize with Martin to an extent. He’s probably at the point where he wants to shove spoons into people’s eyes every time they tell him to write faster.
I know we’re all in a hurry for him to finish and he’s old and not exactly healthy, but I don’t want him to rush and turn out some bullshit either.
Agreed. I don’t want it to turn into the Simiarilion where characters are introduced and then they never appear again.
As much as I agree with this sentiment, if it means it takes him 2~3 years between books rather than more than half a fucking decade, I’m all for it. Seriously, considering all his talk about how the fourth book was almost finished before he realized it was too big for one book, 6 years seems way too goddamned long.
Maybe that’s what he needs though- somebody standing over his shoulder saying “NO! You cannot wallow in your story any more, you have to push forward and produce!” Because while I dearly love his books, he’s been floundering a bit in the last couple. Being allowed to write at his own comfortable pace is just allowing him to spin his wheels and navel gaze. Stand over him with a whip and maybe he’ll tap into what made the story so great in the first place. You know, all “Misery” style.
Yeah, that “oh, crap, I’m not immortal” spell we got from Stephen King that resulted in the last three books of The Dark Tower being turned out in a hurry was no bueno. His brush with death completely tanked a story arc that had been wonderful up until he got hit by that van.
It’s been mentioned and linked many times but here’s Neil Gaiman’s opinion on all of this:
[journal.neilgaiman.com]
Interestingly enough, while Martin may not be our bitch, he probably will become HBO’s at some point…
As much as I hate to say it, I sort of disagree with Neil on this. I understand his points about audience entitlement and the freedom of the artist, but the only reason Martin is still writing this series is because there were fans who wanted to read what the fuck he wrote in the first place. The only reason any writer can continue to write is because he has an audience. To then turn around and say that a writer has absolutely no obligation to the audience that supported these works seems arrogant and disingenuous, imho.
The moment he’s finished the books, the bloom is off the rose. Why he is in unfinished mode, he is desirable and hot little coeds will continue to sit on his lap at every convention known to man.
Ygritte & Dany sandwich mmmmmmmmm
I’m just going to go now
That is, simply put, the saddest ultimatum from a powerful Hollywood executive I have ever seen.
I would bet real money that he dies before the series in finished and we get a second string author.
I would be more worried that taking part in pictures like that one are more likely to bring on a fatal heart attack than watching sports.
GRRM killing off GRRM right in the middle of the book when no one expects it is easily the most appropriate end for the series.
Nobody’s safe!
Stand back, Grim Reaper. We want a prequel.
Prediction: A Nelson Rockefeller ending for the author. Bring in the Back-up!
The storyline is great, but the books are ponderous and almost unreadable.
This isn’t about the New Testament, wrong discussion, silly!
I haven’t read the NT in its entirety, but I would not disagree, Porky.
He will finish when he is ready
GRRM is a very smart man. I would almost wager that he already has the last books done, and hidden away. He know as long as he doesn’t release them the entire world is going to keep kissing his arse and treating him like royalty. But, after the books are release they could be loved, or completely hated. He knows this. I bet he releases one in another year or two, and then hides the finale until his death, where its location will be revealed via his will. Because, then he won’t care how the ending is received by the public. He could just kill off everyone and have Hodor become king, because F all of us, that’s why.