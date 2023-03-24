Heading into the final season of Succession launching March 26th, HBO executive Casey Bloys commented that the network “would have taken more” but decided to leave the decision to end the feel-good show up to creator Jesse Armstrong, representing the rare corporate decision to potentially leave money on the table because the showrunner wants a deliberate and definitive ending.

One show that could go on forever, though, is The White Lotus.

According to Variety, Bloys also said that everyone at HBO loves creator Mike White‘s concept for the third season of the ensemble-swapping series about rich people acting tasteless. In keeping with one of the core themes of the production, White is currently “casting people you know” in roles that will “[allow] you to rediscover them or see them in a new light.”

The first season took place in Hawaii, and the second in Italy, offering postcard porn of both vacation locations. It’s possible that the next season will be in Tokyo (according to ultra-reliable source Johnny Knoxville), but the beauty of the series is that White could place psychologically damaged snobs on holiday in dozens and dozens of different picturesque milieus, lending The White Lotus the capability of eternal life. Just keep globe-trotting and spitting comedic acid at the out-of-touch.

The wild thing is that we could possibly see season 3 later this year, as White churns out writing, and they shoot quickly. As long as the prosthetics department is running on all cylinders, we may only be a few months away from more Lotus.

