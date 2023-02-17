The White Lotus season one was set in Hawaii, followed by Italy in season two. Where will season three take place? If you guessed Dollywood, sadly, you are wrong.

In an interview with Vulture, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville was asked about the cancelation of the Hulu series Reboot and whether he’d be interested in more sitcom acting. “My first inclination is to focus on film. I love acting and producing films, and making documentaries,” he said. “If a good television show comes along, of course I’ll pay attention, because television is so good now. I’d be foolish not to pay attention.” When the interviewer brought up The White Lotus, Knoxville replied, “Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

Never trust expect someone who’s been walloped by a bull to keep your secret.

Knoxville mentioning Tokyo goes along with something White said in a featurette that aired following the season two finale. “The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” he teased. That led viewers to assume he meant somewhere in Asia, like, I don’t know, Tokyo.

Assuming White forgives Knoxville for potentially giving up the location, he should add him to the cast. And Chris Pontius. And Wee Man. Hell, make it the whole Jackass crew.

(Via Vulture)