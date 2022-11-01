WandaVision‘s Agatha spinoff just added an up and coming Netflix star. Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has reportedly joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will focus on Kathryn Hahn’s character following her first encounter with Elizabeth Olsen’s now fully-powered Scarlet Witch.

As always, details around Locke’s character are being closely guarded, but that hasn’t stopped fan theories from running rampant with a stab at his identity. Via The Wrap:

Online speculation has suggested he could be playing an older version of Billy, one of the kids that Wanda had in Westview (she also spent much of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” trying to get back to them). Besides Locke and Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford has also been confirmed to return to the series, playing her “WandaVision” character Dottie.

Locke playing Billy Maximoff (or Wiccan as he’s more commonly known in the comics) would track as the collection of Disney+ originals have been slowly building a Young Avengers team in the background. However, how Billy could even exist in the current MCU will be an interesting mystery considering he was revealed to be a manifestation of Wanda’s magic and imagination in the WandaVision series finale. (In other words, not real.)

That said, alternate versions of Billy and his brother Tommy were shown in the Doctor Strange sequel, and the MCU is currently embroiled in what’s known as “The Multiverse Saga.” There’s also another option: Online reports are saying that Sacha Baron Cohen has been cast as Mephisto and will appear in the Agatha spinoff. His dark magic could also provide an avenue to bring Wanda’s children into the current MCU’s reality.

Or the kid could just… show up. Sometimes it’s best not to overthink it.

(Via The Wrap)