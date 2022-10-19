The MCU May Have Finally Found Its Mephisto And It’s… Borat?

Ever since WandaVision dropped in the middle of surging pandemic numbers, creating the perfect atmosphere for Marvel fans to concoct absolutely wild theories, speculating about Mephisto‘s presence in the MCU has never once stopped. People were seriously convinced they spotted him in a Spider-Man: No Way Home poster, and it got to the point where the director of Loki had to come right out and say he’s not in that show either, please calm down.

However, it looks like those theories could be coming to an end. Marvel is reportedly pulling the trigger on bringing the comic book devil into the MCU, and they may have found one hell of an actor for the part: Sacha Baron Cohen. The Borat star will reportedly appear in the Disney+ series for Ironheart, who’s set to make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Via Deadline:

A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that there is talk on the set about Cohen being part of Ironheart, likely playing Mephisto. He also has been spotted at the Marvel facilities located at UK’s Pinewood Studios. Reps for Marvel and Cohen have refused to comment on any Cohen involvement in Ironheart or the larger MCU.

As Deadline reports, Cohen’s Mephisto will appear in multiple projects “like with any major Marvel characters.” More specifically, Cohen is rumored to appear in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff centered on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha. That series is now named Agatha: Coven of Chaos after being previously announced as Agatha: House of Harkness. If true, seeing Hahn and Cohen chew scenery together is already devil magic in our book.

(Via Deadline)