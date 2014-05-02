Here’s A Complete Timeline Of Will Arnett’s Seemingly Endless Cameos

2014 isn’t even halfway over and we’ve already gotten a sizable dose of Will Arnett with his excellent Batman portrayal in The Lego Movie, a cameo on The Simpsons, oh, and The Millers — which got picked up for another season.
Like most people, I most associate Arnett with Arrested Development, that block of 30 Rock episodes, and maybe the occasional Will Ferrell movie (Blades Of Glory). G.O.B. gets around though, the guy has basically been the king of cameos and guest appearances since the late 90s and it’s kind of fascinating to look back on.
For Arnett’s 44th birthday, I’ve compiled this timeline of his best (Human Giant), worst (RV), and Mike O’Malley-est (Yes, Dear) cameos of the last 15 years.
1. Sex And The City, Jack — 1999
“La Douleur Exquise!”
2. The Mike O’Malley Show, Jimmy — 1999
“Pilot,” “Out Of Their League” (Will was actually a cast member on the series’ only two episodes.)
3. Third Watch, Kenny — 1999
“Spring Forward, Fall Back”
4. Yes, Dear, Bobby — 2002
“Johnny Ampleseed”
5. The Sopranos, Mike Waldrup — 2002
“No Show,” “For All Debts Public And Private”
6. Law & Order: SVU, Tony Damon — 2002
“Angels”
7. Will & Grace, Artemus Johnson — 2004
“Back Up, Dancer”
8. Odd Job Jack, Tiberius McKorkindale — 2005
“The Biggest Bang,” “Close Encounters of the Uncomfortable Kind”
9. Wristcutters: A Love Story, Messiah — 2006
10. RV, Todd Mallory — 2006
11. Hot Rod, Jonathan — 2007
12. King Of The Hill, Portis — 2007
“Hank Gets Dusted”
13. The Rocker, Lex — 2008
14. Human Giant, Self — 2008
“I’m Gonna Live Forever”
15. Semi-Pro, Lou Redwood — 2008
16. Sesame Street, Max the Magician — 2008
Season 39, “Episode 6”
17. Parks And Recreation, Chris — 2010
“The Set Up”
18. The Office, Fred Henry — 2011
“Search Committee”
19. Men In Black 3, Agent AA — 2013
20. The Simpsons, Deputy Director Gratman — 2014
“Steal This Episode” (This episode also featured additional big names: Channing Tatum, Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd.)
No TODD MARGARET? F.
Not sure a show where he’s co-lead counts as a cameo.
Fair enough. I reacted in haste.
The Will Arnett Sex Tape is—and I don’t want to oversell this—probably the pinnacle of comedy over the entirety of human existence.
“I can’t believe my dick barfed that much.”
It’s an illusion, Elmo! A trick is something a whore does for money… or cocaine!
– Max the Magician
the Koechner classic… “the Comebacks”
I wouldn’t call it a cameo in Hot Rod. He’s eight billed.
Michael.
Also, he shows up at the end of “Series 7,” a decent mockumentary (though not as comedic) about a reality show where contestants must murder each other to win. I saw this movie around the time Arrested was on Fox and it blew my mind a little when he showed up.
How about the Beastie Boys’ Fight For Your Right (Revisited) video? He goes full “Come on!”