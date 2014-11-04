Here’s A Possible Explanation For The Worst ‘SNL’ Sketch Of The Season

Just how bad was Leslie Jones and Chris Rock’s “The Couple” sketch from the most recent episode of SNL? The awkward pause that seemed to last an eternity has been edited out in the Hulu clip. This could be a common occurrence, and I’ve just never noticed, but it’s particularly apparent here, especially to anyone who remembers seeing Jones’ deer-in-headlights look.
In his recap on Splitsider, Erik Voss explains that what was happening behind the scenes might have been the reason it bombed so hard.
We’re being told that this sketch was actually written by writers Chris Rock brought in, not the normal SNL writing staff. Comedians bringing in outside writers has happened before (Jerry Seinfeld and Richard Pryor being examples), and it’s not something those writers rooms were crazy about. (Via)
SNL conspiracy theorists, of which there at least four, probably, might claim that Jones intentionally sabotaged the sketch (she’s on the writing staff, after all), but the more likely explanation is: it just wasn’t very good. Both Jones, who I think is a strong addition to the cast, and Rock are clearly reading the cue cards, so their lines could have changed at the last second or, again, it just wasn’t very good. Let’s go with that.
The original was just painful to watch. I can’t bring myself to view the Hulu edit.
That really was excruciating watching it on TV, I actually give them both credit for continuing through to the end of the shitty sketch despite the issues. I almost had to turn off the TV and leave the room so I don’t know how they didn’t give up.
I think it was a last minute add or replacement, and neither of them had any familiarity with the lines whatsoever.
That’s interesting. I wonder if it came from Prince doing one extended music performance instead of the standard 2 spots. But that was ROUGH!
There was also the very awkward moment when she walked out and quickly back in, like she wasn’t supposed to leave in the first place.
This is the first time I’ve seen it, and I think the reaction is overblown. It isn’t a good sketch, but I’ve seen MUCH worse on SNL, even in the “golden age.” If anything, this comes across as more of a dramatic vignette than comedy. A dramatic vignette with only a few sprinklings of comedy. Awkward for this kind of show…
If this is the first you’ve seen it, you’re watching the edit. They edit an entire mishap out of it that makes it far worse.
I saw a dramatic vignette in it as well, but I expected there to be even a few small laughs… I think I heard one, at the beginning, when everyone thought they were still watching SNL.
Nothing wrong with a dramatic vignette, but… just felt out of place, possibly shoehorned.
I genuinely felt bad for Leslie Jones when she walked back out and looked around at each camera for the correct cue card. I don’t know how you recover from a mistake that bad on live tv.
can we all stop pretenting chris rock is funny? i mean, hes decent, but not as hilarious as everyone wants you to think.
Head of State is a trash movie, completely unfunny with horrible pacing.
Finally someone said it. The pacing in Head of State is one of the most overblown blabbity blobbity bloop.
I thought he was funny in ‘I’m Gonna Git You Sucka’
i liked down to earth
Wait, why do you think the sketch not being very good would cause her to just stand and stare into nothing for eternity?
Clearly she forgot her lines and was lost on the cue card.
Why is an SNL sketch terrible? Because it’s SNL, 90% of it is terrible.
Yea, I’m a fan of SNL and still find humor in it but I’d agree that most of it is a miss. Basically I feel like they strike gold on one or two sketches (lately for me it’s been the pre-taped bits with Kyle Mooney/Beck Bennett in charge but some live sketches still make it in there) then have one or two sketches that have a couple of good jokes but ultimately go nowhere or are just a re-hash of a previous bit, and then the rest are clunkers. Throw in the opening 15 minutes (cold open + intros + monologue) + two musical performances and you got a show.
I figured a cue card guy messed up with the way Jones was looking around for something (which I assumed was the right card).
This is hardly the most flubbed SNL skit in history. Have you all forgotten Jimmy Fallon?? How long we suffered under his camera-smirking thumb!
There are a few really funny lines in there. But the dialog was a bit specific, like it would be hard to memorize in short time.
The skit reminded me of an incredibly botched ‘In Living Color’ sketch that was done a long, long time ago.
I just assumed the cardholder dropped the cards and the teleprompter froze and Jones had no idea what the lines were and the skit wasn’t good to begin with.
In otherwords, a perfect shit storm.
I’m sure Leslie Jones, on the cast for what, two weeks, purposely sabotaged one of the only sketches she’s been in. Makes total sense…
Here, here. She’s not absolutely atrocious, but she is definitely overrated.
Leslie Jones didn’t sabotage because it was Chris Rock’s writers; she’s in the new Chris Rock movie.
I counted 3 mentions of Uber in that episode, with 1 during that awful skit.
Does Lorne own a share of Uber?
What the hell, I noticed that too.
Before then I’d never even heard of Uber.
Is this a New York thing?
Just another bit of evidence to support my theory that
Leslie Jones is terrible.
If Lorne Michaels was so desperate to check 2 boxes with one hire, he should have brought back Ellen Cleghorne, or offered Debra Wilson whatever she wanted.
exactly. I mean I understand that he had to hire another black woman but Leslie Jones couldn’t have been anywhere near the best option.
dude those two bitches are too damn old to be on that show.
The hell?
Even the edited version from hulu is painful to watch …I think its just cause she’s terrible
Here: [en.wikipedia.org].
Yikes! I tracked this down after reading the article and comments and it’s truly excruciating.
Wasn’t a funny sketch to begin with, but the problem seems to be LJ having some kind of episode. Lol.
Forgot her lines, forgot her stage direction, deer in the headlights…
Well, “live from NY” is their gimmick. Shit happens.
OK. I’ve watched the sketch now. And believe me when I say it hurts to even think that, let alone say out loud, but this was the closest to minstrel I’ve ever seen something made in 2010s come. Shame.
Minstrel as in what, blackface?
I skipped that skit errrly!
Is the original floating around the web somewhere? Surely it’s on someone’s DVR and it can be uploaded in its original horror… I missed it and want to see it, not the Hulu edit. (How embarrassing is it to SNL that they had to edit a clip?!)
SNL has had much worse
Leslie Jones is alright… I think she’s a “refreshing addition”, if anything… she and Aidy Bryant are far from the usual SNL ladies and it’s nice to see. But I think Leslie relies too much on being the loud character.
You know the comedians people complain about who rely too much on the “shouting punchline” (I’ve heard this of Dane Cook)? This is her.
That was pretty much her shtick the first few times she was on Weekend Update, giving you a story that wasn’t sugar coated, and then yelling about it.
