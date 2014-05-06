Here’s Julie Bowen, Andy Richter, And Conan Having An In-Depth Discussion On Kangaroo Testicles

#Modern Family #Conan
Entertainment Writer
05.05.14 5 Comments

Modern Family aired their Australian episode the other week and I suppose the entire experience had quite the effect on Julie Bowen. She managed to get Conan and Andy Richter involved in a hot debate revolving around the topic of kangaroo testicles. Then the drawings came out.

What happened next couldn’t be shown on TV, but it’s nice to know that someone on stage knew the proper look for a kangaroo scrotum. It really makes you wonder what they do in their free time, away from the spotlights and makeup chairs.

(Via Team Coco)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Modern Family#Conan
TAGSANDY RICHTERCONANJULIE BOWENKangaroo TesticlesMODERN FAMILY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP