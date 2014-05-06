Here’s Julie Bowen, Andy Richter, And Conan Having An In-Depth Discussion On Kangaroo Testicles

Modern Family aired their Australian episode the other week and I suppose the entire experience had quite the effect on Julie Bowen. She managed to get Conan and Andy Richter involved in a hot debate revolving around the topic of kangaroo testicles. Then the drawings came out.
What happened next couldn’t be shown on TV, but it’s nice to know that someone on stage knew the proper look for a kangaroo scrotum. It really makes you wonder what they do in their free time, away from the spotlights and makeup chairs.
(Via Team Coco)
Wasn’t there someone else recently on a late night talk show talking about kangaroo testicles?
Yeah, I think that’s right! But I can’t remember who it was either…
Craig Ferguson had (maybe still has?) a pair that he brought out to show guests from time to time.
