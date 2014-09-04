Here’s The First Image From The ‘Simpsons’/’Futurama’ Crossover

The Simpsons/Family Guy crossover is getting all the hype, but it’s not the crossover we’re most anticipating. No, that would be the upcoming return of Bender, Fry, and the rest of the Planet Express crew as they crash Springfield. And we’ve finally got some more details courtesy of Entertainment Weekly about why, precisely, they’re having a cow.

Essentially? Bart manages to doom humanity with a time capsule. Here’s the full plot explanation:

The crossover will unspool a complex, Terminator-esque story that involves Bart blowing his nose on a sandwich that he places in a time capsule. When that mixes with Milhouse’s rabbit’s foot and some radioactive ooze, it creates a global catastrophe in the future, prompting Bender to travel back in time to kill Bart and prevent this mega-mess.

Considering they call it “complex,” we’re going to guess there’s an enormous amount of time travel well beyond just Bender arriving, visiting Moe’s and drinking all his booze, and then going to kill Bart. Which is pretty much how we like it. Hopefully, however, the whole crew goes back in time. Well, except Fry. He’s done enough damage.