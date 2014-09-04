Here’s The First Image From The ‘Simpsons’/’Futurama’ Crossover

The Simpsons/Family Guy crossover is getting all the hype, but it’s not the crossover we’re most anticipating. No, that would be the upcoming return of Bender, Fry, and the rest of the Planet Express crew as they crash Springfield. And we’ve finally got some more details courtesy of Entertainment Weekly about why, precisely, they’re having a cow.
Essentially? Bart manages to doom humanity with a time capsule. Here’s the full plot explanation:
The crossover will unspool a complex, Terminator-esque story that involves Bart blowing his nose on a sandwich that he places in a time capsule. When that mixes with Milhouse’s rabbit’s foot and some radioactive ooze, it creates a global catastrophe in the future, prompting Bender to travel back in time to kill Bart and prevent this mega-mess.
Considering they call it “complex,” we’re going to guess there’s an enormous amount of time travel well beyond just Bender arriving, visiting Moe’s and drinking all his booze, and then going to kill Bart. Which is pretty much how we like it. Hopefully, however, the whole crew goes back in time. Well, except Fry. He’s done enough damage.
This IS an hour long episode, right? I mean, if we have to put up with an hour of Family Guy/Simpsons cross over, shouldn’t we be rewarded with an hour of Futurama/Simpsons?
I do not believe so.
I wasn’t aware you were being forced to watch it. How sad for you.
It’s part of the Family Guy/Simpsons crossover episode.
It’ll play out as the couch gag.
Will there be a treacly subplot in which Fry loves Leela but Leela only reluctantly learns to love Fry after something blah blah? I feel that they’ve only done that fifty times.
Considering the set up implies there’s a plague, probably not.
@ghost of mattingly, you completely nailed why I stopped watching futurama
Saw some new Simpson’s recently. Watched for about a minute of this really annoying, minute long Family Guy-esque “From funny to unfunny back to funny again!” jokes, and I just turned it off. I can’t watch that garbage.
But Bender found those Bart dolls on the moon that one time…..”A wizard did it”.
Futurama stops caring about continuity when it stops being funny.
They’re also not yellow is the other paradox.
But will Bender have wheels…with cickety clackers?
I dunno…I love Futurama as much as anyone, but I was kinda hoping the end of the series was the last time we’d see them. I liked how it ended.
So did I, but I get it; they spent years running the show, they want to keep it around.
