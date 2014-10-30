Here’s The Traumatic True Story Behind Why Howie Mandel Has An Irrational Fear Of Germs

Everybody knows that Howie Mandel does not like germs. The America’s Got Talent judge and former host of Deal or No Deal has such an irrational fear of germs that he wouldn’t shake hands with contestants on his show. The closest he would get was a fist bump. Mandel suffers from mysophobia (an irrational fear of germs), but it comes to him honestly, and once you understand the origins of his mysophobia, you might better understand why he is the way he is.
First of all, both his mother and his grandmother were neat freaks. In fact, his mother was so bad that, when people came to visit Mandel when he was a baby, his mother would note where visitors touched the crib and disinfect it as soon as they left. However, that only primed Mandel for his fear of germs. One incident, relayed in his 2009 autobiography, Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me, explains the exact origins of this fear.
From a 2009 piece in the Winnipeg Free Press:
But the clincher, what undoubtedly pushed young Howie over the edge and doomed him to a germ-obsessed existence to this day, has to be what happened to him on a family trip to Florida when he was still a wee child.
A sand fly laid eggs in him, and larvae grew visibly just under the skin of his legs.
A doctor used liquid nitrogen to kill some of the larvae while medical colleagues watched; Mrs. Mandel scrubbed out the rest over several sessions at home.
Finding things growing under his skin was understandably horrifying to young Howie, and their removal was painful.
Mandel relates that whenever he thinks about those unforgettable days, “it feels as if there are organisms trying to make their way under my skin.”
If you want to know what that looks like, do a Google Search (LINK NOT SAFE FOR WORK), unless you value the contents in your stomatch, in which case, just take my word for it: It’s disgusting. They are insect eggs. Under the skin. Let your imagination do the work.
Anyway, whenever I think of Mandel’s germ phobia from now on, I will understand. And then I will bathe in bleach and wrap myself in saran wrap so that no one ever touches me again.
Interestingly enough, there are plenty of parasites that are present in and around sand.
Children can get small worms from playing in a sand box that lay in and the anus.
Now I want to hear the story about why Howie Mandel transformed into a genie.
It also involved sand
The mullet was trademark by Bobby’s World
So he can’t touch people for a reason that is entirely not related to something people did, Seems reasonable.
Let’s cut this guy some slack – his parents just raised him with a conditioned (and possibly genetic) obsession with cleanliness and filth. So whatever he may or may not have done in the name of “saving Germany” after seizing control of the Reichstag, can we really blame him for that?
On the other hand, this Howie Mandel character needs to stop being such a pussy and shake hands like a man. I can’t abide this kind of cowardice.
This headlines makes little sense, given the content of the article. “Here’s the origin of his irrational fear that, after understanding it, totally validates his fear, thus making it no longer ‘irrational’.”
I think because the fear itself is still irrational.
Yeah, just because he has a reason for it doesn’t make it rational. You don’t want to open that can of worms, especially on the internets.
I would argue that the fear lost its irrationality once the person experiencing it had a legitimate reason. But you’re right, I should probably have left that one alone.
Leave the guy alone. If he doesn’t want to shake hands so be it. People are filthily! People don’t wash their hands after bathroom breaks, sneeze in their hands, touch all kinds of dirty things.
Dr’s always say during Flu season, “Best way to NOT get the flu; wash your hands often.” Hummmmm
I try not to shake people’s hands, either. Not because I am a germophobe, just because I don’t like people in general, nor do I enjoy touching people.
He used to be the exact opposite…not like this since childhood.
So, did that fly choose to lay eggs in him because he was covered with germs at the time? If not, then I’m not sure I see the rationale of becoming so concerned with germs.
Howie bis a fruitcake. Get over it. We have all had childhood experience s. The only reason he gets away with his bullshit is because he is Rich!
Also, when you are wealthy , you can get away with bullshit. Rich people are eccentric. Poor people are crazy.