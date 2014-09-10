Here’s What Brienne And The Hound’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stunt Doubles Look Like

#Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.10.14 8 Comments

The fight between the Hound and Brienne of Tarth was the best scene in the Game of Thrones season four finale. It was unexpected, dirty, violent, and according to Arya Stark herself, Maisie Williams, a whole lot of fun to film. Here’s what she had to say about Rory McCann and Gwendoline Christie’s duel.

“They had stunt doubles on set, but it was getting to the point where even the stunt guys were like, tired and they had to swap back in the actors in this hot sun on the top of this big kind of mountain thing…You get tired and your body slows down after a while and your reactions slow down and there [were] a lot of cuts and bruises by the end of it. It was so, so intense.” (Via)

What does the stunt double for a six foot-plus woman look like? Well, HE looks a lot like the same stunt double who will stand in for Alexander Skarsgård in Tarzan.

That’s a man, baby. *gets sliced in half for making an Austin Powers reference in 2014*

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSBRIENNE OF TARTHgame of thronesGWENDOLINE CHRISTIESTUNT DOUBLESTHE HOUND

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP