Here’s What It Looks Like When A Network Sitcom Films A Nude Scene

Like all various bad professionals, Bad Judge plays by her own rules. She doesn’t care if the Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers sent a letter to NBC, rightly demanding that Bad Judge be put out of its misery because it depicts “a female judge as unethical, lazy, crude, hyper-sexualized, and unfit to hold such an esteemed position of power” — she’s still going out for a swim…naked.

But how can a network sitcom, you’re probably not wondering, show Bad Judge’s goods? Well, they can’t, which is why Fargo temptress Kate Walsh had to wear a skin-colored “naked suit” while filming a recent scene at the beach.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can see the actual photos here, and please feel free to write your own Bad Judge fan fiction in the comments. Here’s a prompt: “The only thing more out of order than this whole trial was Bad Judge’s dating life, until the day she…”

Via Daily Mail