Here’s What It Looks Like When You Run Into A Drunk Charlie Sheen In Paris

#Reddit
News & Culture Writer
04.22.14 9 Comments

A Redditor posted the following photos earlier today with the only context being: “So my friends who were vacationing in Paris stumbled upon a drunk Charlie Sheen,” of what appears to be a very intoxicated Charlie Sheen (as if there’s any other kind) hanging out with some dudes on a bridge over the Seine River.

I mean, we all know Charlie Sheen is a complete monster and overall despicable person, but who among us wouldn’t stop to snap some photos and make a drunken spectacle of him? I’d like to think I’m a better person than that, but I’m pretty sure we all know that’s not true.

TOPICS#Reddit
TAGSCharlie SheenPARISREDDIT

