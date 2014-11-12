Here’s What We Know About The 7 New Pilots From Amazon

Netflix may have dominated the streaming service world this year with shows like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black, but 2015 is all about Amazon. Today, the company announced seven new pilots that are slated to air early in 2015. The shows are a mixed bag — there’s an hour-long scripted series, a couple of half-hour sitcoms and even a docu-series pilot planned, and Amazon has recruited some big names to launch their entries into the TV verse. Rachel Dratch, Sam Trammell, Nathan Parsons, Alan Cumming and a slew of other actors are already signed on to star. Here’s what we know so far about the seven new pilots coming soon:

Cocked

The hour-long dark comedy has Trammell playing a liberal family man returning to his hometown in rural Virginia after more than 20 years. He soon clashes with the people he left behind, including his older brother played by Jason Lee.

Mad Dogs

Another hour-long dark comedy modeled after a British TV series that sees a group of middle-aged friends stage a not-so-happy reunion. Steve Zahn, Billy Zane and Ben Chaplin all star.

The Man in the High Castle

Produced by Ridley Scott and based off a book by Philip K. Dick, this hour-long drama delves deep into the world of espionage and imagines what would have happened if World War II had ended differently. The show picks up 20 years after Japan and Germany win the war and control the world. Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans and Rufus Sewell star.

Point of Honor

Written by Carlton Cuse, the hour-long Point of Honor takes place during the Civil War and follows a Confederate soldier (Parsons) who leaves his family’s plantation to fight for the South while freeing as many slaves as he can.

Salem Rogers

Leslie Bibb is a down and out former supermodel who has a run in with her past following 10 years in a rehab facility in this half-hour comedy series. Dratch plays her former assistant who works to help the party girl restart her career.

The New Yorker Presents

The half-hour docu-series takes a look inside the pages of one of the most famous publications in the world and features Cumming, Jonathan Demme, Marina Abramovic and more.

Down Dog

The half-hour comedy is all about yoga in LA. Logan Wood has had it easy, playing yoga coach to the celebs and cougars of Los Angeles, but when he breaks up with his girlfriend who owns their yoga studio, things aren’t so zen. Starring Josh Casaubon and Paget Brewster.