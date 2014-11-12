Here’s What We Know About The 7 New Pilots From Amazon

Netflix may have dominated the streaming service world this year with shows like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black, but 2015 is all about Amazon. Today, the company announced seven new pilots that are slated to air early in 2015. The shows are a mixed bag — there’s an hour-long scripted series, a couple of half-hour sitcoms and even a docu-series pilot planned, and Amazon has recruited some big names to launch their entries into the TV verse. Rachel Dratch, Sam Trammell, Nathan Parsons, Alan Cumming and a slew of other actors are already signed on to star. Here’s what we know so far about the seven new pilots coming soon:
Cocked
The hour-long dark comedy has Trammell playing a liberal family man returning to his hometown in rural Virginia after more than 20 years. He soon clashes with the people he left behind, including his older brother played by Jason Lee.
Mad Dogs
Another hour-long dark comedy modeled after a British TV series that sees a group of middle-aged friends stage a not-so-happy reunion. Steve Zahn, Billy Zane and Ben Chaplin all star.
The Man in the High Castle
Produced by Ridley Scott and based off a book by Philip K. Dick, this hour-long drama delves deep into the world of espionage and imagines what would have happened if World War II had ended differently. The show picks up 20 years after Japan and Germany win the war and control the world. Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans and Rufus Sewell star.
Point of Honor
Written by Carlton Cuse, the hour-long Point of Honor takes place during the Civil War and follows a Confederate soldier (Parsons) who leaves his family’s plantation to fight for the South while freeing as many slaves as he can.
Salem Rogers
Leslie Bibb is a down and out former supermodel who has a run in with her past following 10 years in a rehab facility in this half-hour comedy series. Dratch plays her former assistant who works to help the party girl restart her career.
The New Yorker Presents
The half-hour docu-series takes a look inside the pages of one of the most famous publications in the world and features Cumming, Jonathan Demme, Marina Abramovic and more.
Down Dog
The half-hour comedy is all about yoga in LA. Logan Wood has had it easy, playing yoga coach to the celebs and cougars of Los Angeles, but when he breaks up with his girlfriend who owns their yoga studio, things aren’t so zen. Starring Josh Casaubon and Paget Brewster.
Nope. Between Sense8, Daredevil, Marco Polo, Between, and everything else planned, Netflix is going to own streaming content. Some of these pilots do seem a tad interesting, though.
I agree with you, both because of their 2015 slate and because of their existing track record.
However, I will say that if Sense8 is any good it will be in spite of its stupid-as-shit name. The all star creative talent behind that show should have been able to come up with something better than that.
Netflix also has a show called Narcos about Pablo Escobar starting next year which sounds like it has great potential – stars Pedro Pascal
Remember when Amazon created Beta’s, and you were like “wtf, this isn’t what I wanted.” and then HBO did “Silicon Valley” and you were like “Ahhh, THAT’S what I wanted right there.” And then the Beta’s guy had to eat so he did a shitload of really annoying telecom ads?
Nope, I don’t remember saying that at all.
It’s always comforting to be reminded that everyone who fought for the Confederacy was anti-slavery and willing to take risks to help blacks, like how apparently every other German family in WW2 was hiding a Jewish family in their basement. Only the guys at the top are bad; Joe Blow is always an angel. Or something.
What the fuck is there to do for an hour in small town Virginia? Even with Jason Lee that sounds like crap.
Except for The Man in High Castle these all sound astoundingly lame.
Salem Rogers sounds like 12 step program version of Selfie. Perhaps the title should be Selfie Help.
First of all, funny. Second of all, I love your handle. I make CHUD jokes at least once a week and am greeted with naught but furrowed brows
This is what I’m afraid of. I can see myself enjoying a well-executed show in the vein of Man in the High Castle, or a period piece set during the Civil War, but is Amazon capable of producing either at an acceptable level? Their track record would seem to indicate not…
Still the only streaming app that has to be connected to wifi to work. Tighten up amazon
The Man in the High Castle should be somewhere other than Amazon with those names attached. Am I supposed to be excited about watching it on my phone or something?
I’ll stream it on my phone if it gives me even the slightest view of Alexa Davalos’ amazing body.
Preferably naked.
Have you seen Transparent? Its really good – doesn’t exactly have the epic scale and sparkly shine of a HBO show – more like a 5 hour long indie movie – but a really good one – great writing and brilliant performances
Alpha house just can’t decide whether it wants to play it straight or be a comedy. It’s not funny enough to be a comedy (but could be!) and isn’t serious enough to be anything else. They need to replace about 25% of the cast and go one way or another. JUST PICK!
