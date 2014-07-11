Here’s Why The Janitor Was The Best Character On ‘Scrubs’

His Alter Ego Dr. Jan Itor
Even though the often mocked the medical staff at Sacred Heart, we get the feeling he was at least a bit envious of their prestigious profession, as we could tell from his alter ego, Dr. Jan Itor. Yeah, as smart as he clearly is, he didn’t seem to put much thought into a creative name for his second persona. No matter, he hardly needed to.
He Made Everyone Believe In ‘Jiggly Ball’
While there were dozens of great pranks on J.D. over the years, this one might be my favorite. The Janitor convinces J.D. that a game called Jiggly Ball exists. More importantly, he convinces everyone at the hospital to go along with it. At a certain point, even the viewer at home thinks it’s a real game. Naturally, it winds up with J.D. on the roof, as the victim of the most brutal game of Red rover in human history.
Convincing Every Asian In The Hospital That J.D. Was Racist
To be fair, this one kind of just fell into the Janitor’s lap, but it’s a fine example of how vindictive he is, and that hell do pretty much anyone. The Janitor uses a crossword puzzle clue to trick J.D. into saying the world “chink” in front of Franklyn, one of the hospital’s Asian doctors. Not only does he not cover for him, he slowly lets every Asian doctor in the hospital believe J.D. is racist. This is one of many things that was never mentioned after the episode was over, but you have to wonder if this was ever cleared up, or if for the rest of the show’s run, J.D. continued to receive the stink-eye from every Asian doctor passing by.
His Epic Revenge On Turk’s Windshield
Sure, JD. was the Janitor’s main target, but it was quite clear that any friend of J.D.’s was an enemy of the Janitor’s. Which is why he played his sure pranks on Dr. Turk over the course of the series, too. Perhaps the most memorable came when Turk leaves a piece of gum on the hospital floor, and the Janitor decides to leave an un-ignorable message on his windshield. Naturally, it was written with chewing gum.
Don’t forget the time he pretended to be his own twin brother, Roscoe. “What’s that? Somebody say ‘keep rockin’?”
With the mustache. Maybe my favorite Janitor bit.
How bout the fact that a lot of his lines were improv? That guy is gold
he’s fairly good at sign language.
And when he bought the gang a round at the bar after Laverne’s death
Let’s not forget he played the hell out of first base in Rookie of the Year.
And now he has a loving, Midwestern family to come home to after his days working at the quarry.
KnifeWrench!
for kids
[www.youtube.com]
My favorite Janitor messing with Turk bit.
Overall the Janitor probably had the most laughs overall, but Ted was easily the funniest character based on screen time. There’s almost nothing Ted ever said that didn’t have me rolling.
THEY SHANKED HIM WITH A SHIV, THEY SHIVVED HIM WITH A SHANK!
I loved when he and Dr. Cox had their minor interactions…
I find it strange, having watched Scrubs, that anyone feels the need to delineate WHY the Janitor is the best character
“AH! Head!”
[youtu.be]
He also plays a mean air base.
^bass
He was also a world class hurdler and slept with Amy Carter.
OK so they didn’t sleep together. They did everything but
“Sure, JD. was the Janitor’s main target, but it was quite clear that any friend of J.D.’s was an enemy of the Janitor’s.”
Except Blonde Doctor, of course.