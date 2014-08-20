Here’s Your First Look At Jason Momoa As Jim Thorpe On ‘Drunk History’

Next week’s episode of Comedy Central’s beloved booze-induced revisionist series Drunk History is taking on the wide world of sports and some of history’s bravest athletes in the very aptly-titled “Sports Heroes.” Emily Deschanel will try to one-up her sister Zooey’s Mary Todd Lincoln performance from Vol. 5, as she will play iconic female athlete Babe Didrikson, who broke down sports gender barriers while shouting, “Anything you can do, I can do better!” or something. “Sports Heroes” will also take on the story of one-armed Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Abbott, who won a gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics with Team USA and pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees on September 4, 1993. That should be a truly incredible moment in television.
Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa will be leading the way, though, as the “Greatest Athlete of the 20th Century” Jim Thorpe, a Native American athlete who busted his ass to be our “mother*cker” in the decathlon at the 1912 Summer Olympics in “Sweden, Stockholm, Sweden,” according to comedian Preston Flagg. This marks Momoa’s first return to comedy since 2012’s Bullet to the Head. Drunk History’s “Sports Heroes” airs on Aug. 26 at 10:30 PM.
Bout time Drunk History got some love around here. I think Badger is one of the drunks telling stories next week!
Yeah, I love this show and hadn’t realized that we’d been totally slacking on it. That shall change.
I do enjoy that show.
I always thought they got actual historians drunk. Now I’m a little disappointed
I tried with the TV version of this show, but it seemed like the narrators were always “drunk acting” and not actually drunk. What made the web series so funny was the fact that the people were always shit-faced, and got progressively worse as it went on. Drunk acting never feels authentic, and therefore less-funny. Still, bringing in someone as random as Jason Momoa to play Native American hero Jim Thorpe is hilarious, and I may have to watch this. Can anyone confirm that this show is worth catching before Nathan?
This show is amazing.
Check out this snippet from the Lewis and Clark re-enactment. If this doesn’t make you laugh (especially around 2:20) then the show’s not for you.
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah try Ottomans clip. I just wanted to say I love your name and avatar.
I just started watching this and love it. Can anyone tell me where they get the narrators from? Are they experts, teachers, actors etc.?
No experts. They’re mostly actors/comics.
And yeah, it’s terrific.