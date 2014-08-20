Here’s Your First Look At Jason Momoa As Jim Thorpe On ‘Drunk History’

Next week’s episode of Comedy Central’s beloved booze-induced revisionist series Drunk History is taking on the wide world of sports and some of history’s bravest athletes in the very aptly-titled “Sports Heroes.” Emily Deschanel will try to one-up her sister Zooey’s Mary Todd Lincoln performance from Vol. 5, as she will play iconic female athlete Babe Didrikson, who broke down sports gender barriers while shouting, “Anything you can do, I can do better!” or something. “Sports Heroes” will also take on the story of one-armed Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Abbott, who won a gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics with Team USA and pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees on September 4, 1993. That should be a truly incredible moment in television.

Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa will be leading the way, though, as the “Greatest Athlete of the 20th Century” Jim Thorpe, a Native American athlete who busted his ass to be our “mother*cker” in the decathlon at the 1912 Summer Olympics in “Sweden, Stockholm, Sweden,” according to comedian Preston Flagg. This marks Momoa’s first return to comedy since 2012’s Bullet to the Head. Drunk History’s “Sports Heroes” airs on Aug. 26 at 10:30 PM.