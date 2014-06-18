Hey, Is That Davos From ‘Game Of Thrones’ In The Crowd At The World Cup?

I … I think it is Davos from Game of Thrones in the crowd at the World Cup! I’d recognize that beard anywhere. Between that and actor Liam Cunningham tweeting that he had “a magnificent time in São Paulo,” I think we can go ahead and confirm this one. Big ups to whichever eagle-eyed soccer fan pulled the screencap. Doing the Lord’s work out there, pal.
What is your favorite part of this picture? Is it the thing where literally every other person in the shot is holding their phone in front of their face like a putz and Davos is just standing there in the Captain Morgan pose like the pirate/smuggler he is? Yeah, that’s my favorite part, too.
Source: Reddit
Love both Davos and Liam Cunningham. His beard is very recognizable. Lena Headey described his face as looking like ‘a sexy badger’.
This post makes me happy.
Leonard likes this post.
Why didn’t he invite his BFF, the one true king stannis baratheon? Someone’s gonna lose some more fingers…
That’s probably why he likes soccer so much.
Because got sick of calling over the beer guy with “One for me, and one for Stannis Baratheon, First of His Name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm.”
“Davos is just standing there in the Captain Morgan pose like the pirate he is?”
Whoooaaa I feel like Ser Davos would give you a stern definition on the differences between pirates and smugglers.
A hell of a trip from the Wall…
Captain Morgan better send him a crate of rum.
Looks more like he’s holding/leaning on to anything that will keep him upright. “Captain Morgan was a charlatan and had no true allegiance to any side. He was a rank amateur and I never should have let him live.”
Kind of funny that it was Davos there, cause I’d rather have my fingers cut off than ever watch soccer….
Only cements the fact that Davos is the best. Both in the books and on the show
Truly the greatest K-niggit to ever live,
I wonder where he borrowed the money to get there?
Probably from the Iron Bank? Right?
Does this mean Rickon is hiding in Brazil? #spoileralert