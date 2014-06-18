Hey, Is That Davos From ‘Game Of Thrones’ In The Crowd At The World Cup?

#Game of Thrones
Editor-at-Large
06.18.14 15 Comments

I … I think it is Davos from Game of Thrones in the crowd at the World Cup! I’d recognize that beard anywhere. Between that and actor Liam Cunningham tweeting that he had “a magnificent time in São Paulo,” I think we can go ahead and confirm this one. Big ups to whichever eagle-eyed soccer fan pulled the screencap. Doing the Lord’s work out there, pal.

What is your favorite part of this picture? Is it the thing where literally every other person in the shot is holding their phone in front of their face like a putz and Davos is just standing there in the Captain Morgan pose like the pirate/smuggler he is? Yeah, that’s my favorite part, too.

Source: Reddit

