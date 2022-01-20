Many, many bad things happened in 2020, and one of them was Disney+ deciding to squash the new Lizzie McGuire reboot. While fans were left with little details about the revival itself, Hilary Duff did confirm that many of the cast was set to reprise their original roles. A few of the episodes were even shot before Disney+ decided to pull the plug. The network never gave a reason, but in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff revealed what went down.

Talking about the plot of the revival, Duff explained,“My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, ‘I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn’t, and I’m turning 30. What the f*ck?’” she said.

Apparently, Disney+ thought the series was too mature for their target demographic, even though that would most likely be millennials who watched the original series and are now at that age. When asked if Duff ever thought about leaking the scrapped series, she said it crossed her mind, but ultimately decided against it.

“But I wouldn’t, because in my 34 years I’ve realized that everything does happen for a reason,” Duff continued. “There’s a time and a place for everything. It just wasn’t her moment. I’m constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that’s really sweet. It’s not dead, and it’s not alive.”

Even though fans won’t get the Lizzie revival anytime soon, Duff is starring in the How I Met Your Mother reboot, How I Met Your Father, which just premiered on Hulu. So, there is still hope for a Lizzie/Gordo reunion.