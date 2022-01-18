How I Met Your Father: Season 1, Hulu (Hulu series) — One of the bigger things to know about this particular franchise revival is that it includes Kim Cattrall, who opted out of another franchise revival (the Sex And The City continuation, And Just Like That). Cattrall portrays the future version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie, and of course, we’re going to hear all about how Sophie met her son’s dad, way back in 2022 when the realm of dating apps made looking-for-love even more complicated than in the IRL days. 87 Tinder dates in one year sounds like a total nightmare, right? Let’s live vicariously with this bingewatch.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix series) — True crime fans can get a fix with this stunning story about Robert Freegard, who fleeced and conned several women and one man. These victims ended up believing that they were in, uh, operations for the secret service, and that they must comply for the safety of their families. Yikes.

Superman & Lois (CW, 8:00pm) — Clark admits that he’s struggling with his visions, and he knows there’s only one source of curing them. Elsewhere, Lana receives some surprise news.

Naomi (CW, 9:00pm) — Ava DuVernay brings us this story about a Naomi McDuffie, a comic-book addict and Superman superfan. She also happens to be an ace student and a skateboarder who’s attempting to make sense of a stunt in her hometown that causes unexpected consequences. This week, Naomi and her friends are digging into the weird sh*t happening in Port Oswego.

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC, 8:00pm) — Nope, the perpetual Miss Universe host is not a real judge, but he is doing the unscripted reality thing and making apparently binding decisions.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Dre ends up humiliating himself and looking for redemption after he gets real on a radio show. Bow is also attempting to bond with some young doctors and gets into his own mess.

Queens (ABC, 10:00pm) — JoJo’s future within the entertainment realm is a subject of much debate while Jill’s helping an underling, and Eric and Naomi fret.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow, Kaytranada Ft. H.E.R

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Jeremy Irons, Hilary Duff, Jeff Wright, Daniel Fang