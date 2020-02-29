Hilary Duff has grown a lot since her days portraying Lizzie McGuire on the Disney channel — even becoming a mother herself — and the actress thinks that maybe fans of the show have grown up in the meantime, too. After news broke that the recently-launched Disney plus streaming platform would include a reboot of the show, then the update came that production had been shut down, Duff has now requested for some wiggle room on what streaming service hosts the new show.

In a public Instagram post today following the news that Disney would be creating a sequel to the beloved show, McGuire publicly asked the network to consider shifting to a platform like Hulu, where a more mature Lizzie would be able to grapple with more grown up problems.

“Was incredibly excited to launch “Lizzie” on D+ and my passion remains!” Duff wrote in the post. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Variety reports that initially the show’s creator Terri Minsky was tapped as the and revival showrunner, but was later removed from that role on the show. Speculation that Minsky’s ideal of the revival was too “adult” after the first two episodes were completed have run rampant. We’ll see how Disney responds now that Duff has made the situation public.