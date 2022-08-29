House of the Dragon has done an admirable job of preventing set leaks, even without using Game of Thrones-style “drone killers.” That includes the cast, who are relieved that they can finally talk about the series without fear of spoiling something and having HBO’s lawyers engulf them in fire (in this accurate scenario, HBO’s lawyers are dragons).

In Sunday’s episode, “The Rogue Prince,” King Viserys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine) revealed his intention to marry young Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) instead of even-younger Lady Laena (Nanna Blondell), much to the dismay of Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). “I’m so glad I can talk about this now. This is a big one,” Carey said on the West of Westeros podcast about the wedding twist. “It changes one of the branches of the show, if that makes sense. It pushes things in a different direction. And for my character it’s, of course, a massive turn.”

Carey understandably felt a little uneasy playing a 14-year-old girl who’s in a relationship with a 40-something man, but she and Considine bonded on set over their mutual love of RuPaul’s Drag Race. “Paddy is a massive Drag Race fan, and so am I,” she said. “So I’d come into set and be like, ‘Hey, Paddy, did you watch the new episode of All Stars?’ He’d be like, ‘Oh my God, yes! Let’s talk about it.’ And so that’s how we’d start every morning.”

You can listen to the podcast below.

#HouseOfTheDragon star Emily Carey can FINALLY talk about Alicent’s place in a major aspect of the show’s conflict. Listen to our #WestOfWesteros podcast this week to hear them dive into their character’s “massive turn.” Available on @amazonmusic: https://t.co/51NiPQQwfm pic.twitter.com/VIPCg90QU5 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 29, 2022

(Via EW)