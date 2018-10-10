HBO

Drones have been used for many outside-the-box activities, from helping street artists post their works on tall buildings to delivering engagement rings to making better wine. Here’s another thing drone inventors never counted on: They’ve also been used in attempts to reveal Game of Thrones spoilers.

Star Sophie Turner was in New York City for Comic Con over the weekend, and, on top of crying when she saw Maisie Williams, she revealed this tidbit, as per EW: Drones have been caught flying over the Northern Ireland Game of Thrones set.

In fact, it became such a problem that HBO crew members started using a “drone killer” — a device that, according to the Los Angeles Times, can disable a drone and force it back to earth.