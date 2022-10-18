Three notes before we begin:

This is a list of characters in House of the Dragon ranked by how much I — me, Brian — want to see them get lit up by one of the show’s many dragons

I have not read any of the books this series is based on and am barely able to follow what is happening in the show itself, what with all the various blond people swinging swords about and brunettes scheming about various lines of succession, but I do love its commitment to unnecessary drama

Make your own list if you think you’re so great

Here we go.

14. Ser Harrold Westerling

He seems like a good dude. He’s always standing there in full body armor looking like the only reasonable person in the kingdom. He has a cool beard. Leave him alone.

13. Laenor Velaryon

I don’t know if any single event on this nasty little show has made me happier than the thing where this guy faked his death and shaved his signature blond braids and hopped in a boat to row himself to a gay paradise far away from the collection of monsters he had dealt with every day of his life. Part of me hopes we get a standalone episode in season two that just shows him thriving and happy with umbrella drinks in both hands. Part of me hopes we never see him again, just because seeing him increases the odds of dragon-burning. Much to consider here.

12. Various royal children whose names I do not know yet

A few things here:

It is my general position that children should not be burned alive by a dragon or any other source of projected flame

All of these children are currently being raised by Daemon and Rhaenyra, so I feel like their odds of becoming decent adults are somewhere between slim and non-existent

With all the time jumps and recasting we’ve seen so far, I can’t keep any of them straight and would not be deeply heartbroken to lose one or two of them just for the sake of efficiency

This is tough but I stand by it.

11. Corlis Velaryon

To be honest, I do not actually remember if this guy is still alive or if he died in between one of our time jumps, but I like his vibe and style and feel more people — athletes, especially, but also maybe bloggers who do dragon-related rankings no one asked for — should be nicknamed “The Sea Snake.”

This is all much more of an art than a science.

10. Rhaenys

I have two things against this woman, neither of which are fair in any way:

She just had all of her enemies lined up and defenseless in front of her while she was riding a dragon that breathes fire and she chose to just kind of stare at them a little and fly off into the clouds, which was very frustrating for a person like me who is watching this show mostly for the messy drama and senseless acts of violence

We already have a Rhaenyra and having a Rhaenys too feels unnecessary, so, unless one of them wants to change their name to like “Kelly Targaryen” or something else I can remember, we could stand to lose one

Tough cookies, lady.

9. Daemon

I am very torn on this because I kind of love Daemon and his commitment to introducing chaos into every interaction he has ever had in his entire smirk-laden life, but I also feel like he is always five or six seconds away from doing something unforgivable that will make me want to heave my glass of iced tea into the nearest wall. That’s a problem. I’ll be cleaning up tiny little shards of glass for weeks. Too risky. Cool him now and send him out on top.

8. Mysaria

I still do not have a good read on this lady. She seems to be diabolical and always up to something and I would not in a million years want to cross her even a little. This sentence somehow represents both the case for sending her out in a ball of flames and the best reason to protect her at all costs. We will continue to monitor this situation to see how it develops going forward.

7. Rhaenyra

The tricky thing about Rhaenyra is that sometimes she seems like a decent person in a weird spot and then other times she makes sexy eyes at her devious uncle during her own wedding and then stands by and does very little when her secret boyfriend murders her husband’s secret boyfriend in the middle of the reception. Which, I guess, is a lot of stuff that can be blamed on her situation and the adults around her who should have known better, but I feel very strongly that the whole thing is going to get worse before it gets better.

Also, I do not think it will ever get better.

So there’s that.

6. Alicent

ON ONE HAND: Showed some concern and backbone recently when she realized the people around her were scheming weasels, even if she didn’t, like, actually do anything about it, which still somehow represents progress for a character on this show.