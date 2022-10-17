(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

The first House of the Dragon season feels like nonstop drama and action. Surprisingly little of the revelations have to do with literal dragons, although the warring human-dragons provide plenty of conflict each week. Much of this has to do with their dynamics, including Rhaenyra’s current husband, Daemon, offing Vaemond’s head (minus the tongue) when he called out Rhaenyra’s children for being bastards and then insulted Rhaenyra’s virtue in one of the most glaring ways possible. As well, there’s been plenty of audience reaction to the ickier aspects of the Targaryen and Velaryon houses, including plenty of age-inappropriate and/or incestuous interactions.

Then there’s the inappropriate randiness displayed this week by Larys Strong. As our own Jessica Toomer notes, “Larys Strong is nasty.” This, of course, doesn’t have everything to do with his foot fetish. He’s in decent company with that desire, after all, given that plenty of people (including Quentin Tarantino) share the same. What’s gross about this is that Larys requires Alicent to display her feet in exchange for information (on how Otto found Aegon first). He gets off on holding an advantage/debts over people in power, and that manifests sexually with Larys.

Alicent is clearly not into this, as she sighed while knowing that she needed to appease his desires. Larys did keep his end of the (gross) bargain while letting Alicent know about the “web of spies” swarming around the Red Keep, and that includes Alicent’s own lady-in-waiting. Sure, Alicent got her information, but people are not here for the price that she had to pay. In fact, they’d like some eye bleach, thank you very much.

Oh my fucking god that Larys scenepic.twitter.com/EHQoqYwGWH — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 17, 2022

So larys has a foot fetish or something bc why is he looking at alicents feet like that? 🤢 #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/ofHJ6xGM1Z — Venus (@venusianruler) October 17, 2022

larys is so nasty what in the hell am i watching?? #HouseOfthedragon pic.twitter.com/8FwO6dW8ET — owen (@asthmab1tch) October 17, 2022

BITCH DID LARYS STARTED JERKIN OFF WHEN ALICENT TOOK OUR HER FEET OR SMTH???? VILE BITCH #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/VcXm2Ve0Lq — Aureliann (@Aureliann__) October 17, 2022

She feeding Larys’ foot fetish for SECRETS OMFGKFKEKCKRKFKRJFJRN SHE SO REAL #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/a9wzSS6MRP — Rossi 🦭 (@RossiSongo) October 17, 2022

Also, it looks like Ser Criston is receiving a run for his incel money.

criston and larys will have an INCEL off this episode pic.twitter.com/43B2T1yLXg — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) October 17, 2022

