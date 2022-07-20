As the premiere of House Of The Dragon approaches, fans are getting a clearer picture of exactly what this show is about. From the latest trailer, it seems to be an episode of Succession, but with dragons! Which seems like a perfect assortment of plot points to get fans interested.

HBO released a brand-new House Of The Dragon trailer at Comic-Con that features a more in-depth look at the Targaryen family–specifically their next heir. As the show takes place a few hundred years before Game Of Thrones, we are expected to get some familial backstory.

Everybody is expecting Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) to take over the throne, even though Viserys (Paddy Considine) knows his young daughter Princess Rhaenyra (played by Emma D’Arcy) is next in line. Obviously, there is some tension here, as women are not suited for that amount of power in this timeline… yet!

Rhaenyra says she will “create a new order of things” when she is told that women aren’t allowed to sit on the throne. And the drama begins! There are dragons, sword fights, more dragons, fire, family drama, and even more dragons. The cast also includes Olivia Cooke, Emma Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno.

House Of The Dragon will premiere August 21st on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the trailer above.