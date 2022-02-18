One of the many (we do mean many) Game Of Thrones spin-offs that nobody really asked for has finally wrapped filming, according to author George R. R. Martin, who confirmed on his blog, titled “Not A Blog.” Martin has seen “rough cuts” of House Of The Dragon, which is aiming to be released later this year on HBO.

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done,” the author added. “Special effects, color timing, score, all the post-production work.” So, it looks like 90% of the show still needs to be done.

“But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific,” Martin continued, “I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan and Miguel and their team, and to our amazing cast.” The cast features Doctor Who alum Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans. and Olivia Cooke.

While there is no confirmed premiere date, Martin insists he is “excited” and will let the fans know as soon as he knows. “When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and COVID makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows?” Basically, in true Game of Thrones fashion nobody knows what’s going on.