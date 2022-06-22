After Game of Thrones’ controversial ending in 2019, HBO has been quick to promise fans that there would be more GOT content on the way. A lot more. The first will be House Of The Dragon, which will premiere later this summer featuring a star-studded cast donning long blonde wigs, accompanied by giant dragons.

HBO has released some more images from the highly-anticipated series, which will take place a few hundred years before the main GOT storyline fans all know and mostly love. The plot will be based on the Targaryen family and its complicated history before Daenerys is even born.

The new poster image features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as she is backed by a massive Smaug-looking dragon. She is standing upon a bunch of familiar swords. And yes! They get their own Funko pops.

The series will star the former Doctor Who lead Matt Smith as prince Daemon Targaryen, who’s the younger sibling of well-respected King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine. The series is expected to provide some context to the complex family and their connection to the dragons. The cast also includes Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno.

House Of The Dragon will premiere August 21st on HBO and HBO Max.