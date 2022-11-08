House of the Dragon has the same good problem as Succession: too many excellent performances. Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys, but it just as easily could have gone to Kieran Culkin (Roman) or Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg); same with Outstanding Lead Actor, where Jeremy Strong (Kendall) was fittingly pitted against his on-screen dad, Brian Cox (Logan), although they both lost to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. The acting categories will be even tougher next year with House of the Dragon in the Emmys race.

Gold Derby has learned that only two performers will be submitted in the lead categories for the winter award shows, like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and the Emmys: Lead Actor for Paddy Considine as King Viserys, and Lead Actress for Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra. (D’Arcy uses they/them pronouns, so the category may use the gender-neutral “performer” honorific if they win, depending on the award show.)

As for the rest of the remarkably talented cast:

Lead Actor: Paddy Considine

Lead Actress/Performer: Emma D’Arcy

Supporting Actor: Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole), Rhys Ifans (Otto), Matthew Needham (Larys Strong), Matt Smith (Daemon), Steve Toussaint (Corlys)

Supporting Actress: Milly Alcock (young Rhaenyra), Eve Best (Rhaenys), Emily Carey (young Alicent), Olivia Cooke (adult Alicent), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria )

I’m putting big bucks on Larys winning Best Feet Creep at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

(Via Gold Derby)