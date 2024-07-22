Mysaria Rhaenyra HotD
HBO
TV

‘House Of The Dragon’ Fans Could Not Handle That Soap-Opera Twist In Season 2, Episode 6

(WARNING: Spoilers for HotD will be found below.)

Team Black and Team Green have the same issue in House of the Dragon: a dwindling supply of dragons paired with riders. Of course, Team Green is still “winning” that contest at the moment because Vhagar (ridden by Aemond) is an absolute unit, and Rhaenyra cannot exactly zoom away atop Syrax (although she does do so at the end of this episode) without risking the same fate as Aegon after his idiotic decision to end up crispy.

Before Rhaenyra does fly away with Syrax, though, she happens to engage in an intense kissing session with Mysaria/White Worm. Wait, what?

To back up several scenes: Rhaenyra aimed to enlist dragonseeds to ride unclaimed dragons, but her ex-husband’s former flying companion, Seasmoke, declined that option. This effort went much worse than when we saw Aemond claim Vhagar, and we saw a dragonseed promptly get torched after daring to tell Seasmoke to “dohaeris” (i.e., serve). This, of course, runs counter to a previous suggestion by Mysaria, who wondered if Seasmoke was lonely without a rider. However, Rhaenyra accepts blame for the Seasmoke debacle, and she continues to take Mysaria’s counsel for better (and there are benefits, like that planted gossip enraging the residents of King’s Landing) or worse.

Also, this partnership now sits on another level after an embrace led to impromptu necking between Queen Rhaenyra and the newest member of her court. This was a gasp-inducing move on several levels, including the memory that both Rhaenyra and Mysaria have been with Daemon.

HBO

Daemon, however, is busy being pouty and haunted by not only young Rhaenyra but also Viserys. And after viewers felt the sheer joy of watching Seasmoke choose another rider, Addam of Hull, distraction mode hit when Rhaenyra and Mysaria’s kissing commenced. Sorry, Daemon?

It’s almost penultimate episode time.

House of the Dragon airs on Sunday nights.

