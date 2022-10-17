(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)
The penultimate episode of the Game of Thrones prequel’s first season kept people guessing about the whereabouts of the show’s worst character (even beating out Ser Criston due to the power differential) thus far, Aegon Targaryen. Heck, even though Larys and his foot fetish dealt secrets for a carnal trade, at least he’s not literally committing rape like the new king. And of course, even Aegon knew that he wasn’t suited to rule (and King Viserys knew this but f*cked up with his deathbed moans due to milk of poppy) and only committed to the gig once he heard the crowd’s approval.
Then came some comeuppance that wasn’t quite as satisfying as what Daemon did to Vaemond, although there was still plenty to celebrate. Aegon was formally anointed, bestowed with the crown, and held the Blackfyre dagger over his head; and then all hell broke loose. Princess Rhaenys (who had been imprisoned during the Green Council as they maneuvered to install Aegon over the articulated heir, Rhaenyra) burst into the Dragon Pit coronation ceremony atop her dragon, Meleys. Rhaenys (all armored up) said nothing, and there was a stare-down with both Alicent and Aegon waiting to be incinerated by the roaring dragon.
This didn’t happen. Rhaenys simply scared the hell out of the Greens and flew the hell out of there. It was a badass move, and no one can deny this.
RHAENYS TARGARYEN. THAT IS THE TWEET. #HouseOfTheDragon
— out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 17, 2022
For some reason, though, Rhaenys declined to order “dracarys,” which actually could have ended the civil war. Daemon would have done that, right? For sure, and he’d have loved to do it. If you were willing her to “say it,” you’re not alone.
Me willing Rhaenys to dracarys they're asses at the end of episode 9 #HouseOfTheDragon
— wiz (@kt_wza) October 17, 2022
As such, social media was divided with some people thrilled to see Rhaenys taking an intimidating stand for Team Black…
RHAENYS SAID TEAM BLACK TILL I DIE #HouseOfTheDragon
— mani (@jasimidaisies) October 17, 2022
RHAENYS AND MELEYS MVPS SERVING TARGARYEN REALNESS ICONIC BEHAVIOR THE LEGEND JUMPED OUT TEAM BLACK IN THIS MF ONLY #HouseoftheDragon
— b. (taylor's version) (@madeinwonderlnd) October 17, 2022
RHAENYS IN THAT ARMOR OH MY GODDDDD #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO
— that one team black bitch (@aaliyah_royal1) October 17, 2022
This woman making every scene her own.
Ladies and gentlemen Rhaenys Targaryen.#HouseOfTheDragon#HOTD
— Andriki (@AndrikiC) October 17, 2022
oh to be a badass woman who enters fiercely the coronation of the usurper with her dragon and makes all of them shit their pants. i bend the knee to you rhaenys targaryen 😩#HouseOfTheDragon
— ruby (@fortargaryen) October 17, 2022
…and those who lamented that she didn’t torch Team Green into a pile of ashes.
#HouseOfTheDragon The fact Rhaenys could've ended the whole war right there 😭
— 🖤~dragon minaj is team black asf~🖤 (@MinajHQReports) October 17, 2022
NOO RHAENYS WHY DIDNT YOU SAY DRACARYS?!?! THAT WAS YOUR CHANCE TO SAVE ALL THE DRAGONS FROM DYING. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD
— Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) October 17, 2022
Me screaming ''Dracarys" when Rhaenys was in front of that whole fucking House Hightower
Just say it "DRACARYS"🔥
#HouseOfTheDragon
— Dracarys 🔥 (@EshwarModel) October 17, 2022
RHAENYS, ALL YOU HAD TO DO WAS SAY DRACARYS #HouseOfTheDragon
— Amino Acids 🧬 (@B18_amina) October 17, 2022
Yet if Rhaenys would have set Aegon ablaze, then the show might be over? Surely, people would have still tuned in to watch Daemon happily collect dragon eggs for three more seasons.
HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.