Before House of the Dragon premiered, the show or movie it was most often compared to in reviews (besides Game of Thrones, of course) was Succession. I’m guilty of this. But now that we’re nine episodes into the season, with only the finale to go, one thing has become abundantly clear: House of the Dragon is basically Shrek.

To be fair, life itself is basically Shrek. But think about it: both House of the Dragon and Shrek have dragons, obviously, but Alicent’s green dress is similar to what Fiona wears; King Viserys and King Harold have comparative deaths (except for the fact that Harold is a, uh, frog at the time); and yes, there’s foot stuff, too. Still convinced? Have a look.

House of the Dragon is inspired from Shrek pic.twitter.com/fYYqiCYX5K — Shrek (@shreketc) October 20, 2022

There’s even more similarities:

El live action de Shrek pinta muy bien. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/HzZ01T8nPI — House of The Dragon 🐲🖤 (@asoiafsp) October 20, 2022

If Smash Mouth shows up in the season finale, like Mastodon on Thrones, that’s why.

Speaking of the finale, House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess told the Hollywood Reporter that we’ll see a “different side” of not-internet boyfriend Daemon in the episode. “And right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in author George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that,” she said.

House of the Dragon season one ends this Sunday, October 23.

(Via Reddit)