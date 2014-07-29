How Are The New Summer Shows, Like ‘The Strain’ And ‘The Leftovers’ Doing In the Ratings, So Far?

As we approach August, let’s take a quick look at the ratings for the summer’s new dramas (while noting that True Blood is leading the way among all dramas). The Last Ship over on TNT (which I’ve heard described as The Stand, for morons) is leading the way among new dramas on Sunday nights this summer, with about 4.5 million viewers (and a 1.1 in the demo).
The Strain is next, with about half the viewers (2.1 million) of The Last Stand, but it’s close in the demo (1.0). Of course, FX doesn’t care about overnight ratings. They’re more interested in the Live + 3 Days ratings, where The Strain is doing considerably better, but then again, so are most of these dramas. While overnight ratings do not necessarily reflect an accurate number of viewers, they are a good gauge of where the shows like in relation to one another. I will also note that overnight ratings have dropped considerably since the premiere for The Strain (Ken doll vampire, notwithstanding). If the ratings hold at this level, I would expect The Strain to get a second season.
Meanwhile, HBO’s The Leftovers comes in at 1.6 million viewers (and a .8), which isn’t terrific, but it’s also held steady since the premiere. It’s arguably the most talked about show this summer — good or bad — so HBO is not likely to cancel it, especially when Girls, another show that sparks conversation, gets less than half of the viewers of The Leftovers. The Leftovers is also about even with The Newsroom last season, which was picked up for a third season).
Halt and Catch Fire, over on AMC, is not even rating in the top 100 Sunday shows, so we don’t know what the demo is (it’s under .4), but the viewers are around 800,000, which is terrible. On the other hand, it’s up from a series low of 570,000 viewers (and even I’ll admit that the most recent episode was not terrible). It is almost certainly not going to be renewed.
(Masters of Sex, in its sophomore season, unfortunately has also fallen out of the top 100 in the demo, which sucks, because that show is great).
On Tuesdays, Tyrant is hanging in there over on FX, with 1.5 million (and a .5 in the demo). Compare that to the 2.2 million viewers Justified gets in the winter, and it doesn’t look as bad as it seems. One and a half million viewers on a Tuesday in the summer is probably enough to get it renewed (it was enough to get The Bridge renewed for a second season, but then again, The Bridge is a much better show).
On Thursdays, FX’s stab at a summer comedy block is not doing so well in overnight ratings, as the most recent episode of Married was seen by only 800,000 people, while the pilot episode of You’re the Worst was seen by around 700,000 people, which is disappointing anyway you look at it. It’s too bad, because I actually like both shows. Another show I like more than I thought I would is Satisfaction on the USA Network, which sees about 1.6 million overnight viewers. I don’t think those are great numbers for USA, however. It’s a little more than half of the ratings Suits gets).
As for the new network dramas, there’s really only one much worth talking about, Halle Berry’s Extant, which has seen a considerable fall since its so-so premiere. The most recent episode did have 6.4 million viewers, but only a 1.1 in the demo. In fact, after the ratings slip, the show was shifted to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, after a Criminal Minds rerun. Extant is likely on its way out (don’t expect a second season).
I would also quickly note that, though the show has ended its run this season, Showtime’s Penny Dreadful (already renewed for a seconds season) did not see particularly good ratings. It averaged around 800,000 overnight viewers per week for first runs.
Has The Strain gotten any better? That first episode suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuucked.
Nope. But it’s easy to burn through, so I’m going to give it two more episodes before making a final decision.
Its a strong B movie type of show. I am waiting for the vampire hunting to began.
It’s as good as the first episode still, which was entertaining as hell, ya fools.
It actually got worse.
@Arch Duke Ferdinand I’m honestly kind of impressed by that.
It definitely got better. I didn’t like the pilot as much, but the 3rd episode is the best so far. I think I’m starting to like this show.
The split decision in these comments inspired me to watch ep. 2. This one was more boring than straight up terrible. I’ll probably watch ep. 3 and decide whether to bail or not.
The pilot was still terrible though.
This thread is why we cant have nice things. That show is fucking awesome
@duchess 100% with you on that
Here’s my Jay Cutler impression: DOOOONNNTTTTT CAAARRREEEE.
All I care about is: when does “Rick and Morty” return?
God i could use me some Rick and Morty about now.
Roiland guessed it would be March-ish in an IGN interview at Comic-Con (while Dan Harmon was dressed up as Bird Man no less).
March 2015? Oh, wub-a-lub-a-dub-dub indeed.
I want all my animated shows back. Rick and Morty, Ventures Bros, Bob’s Burgers, Archer. All of them, damn it.
Halt and Catch Fire is legitimately good, but I think it got the AMC kiss of death.
Agreed. It’s been solid, good drama. The acting is great, the writing has been good, and the actors have good chemistry together. I hope it comes back for another season.
It’s been an up and down mess, but the last two episodes have been really solid.
The last two episodes have been great, making me actually think I’ll miss it if it won’t be ruined. The show’s not great but it’s better than so much bullshit out there.
*won’t be renewed
Overnight ratings? In the summer? LAWLZ
I like Tyrant; but I’m waiting for Hell On Wheels to return!
it’s surprising Girls got as many seasons as it did despite being objectively terrible and completely unwatchable…
Allow me to explain why:
[cdn2.crushable.com]
And nothing more.
Judd Apatow: The White Knight of Hollywood
@MakingFlowers That explains how they got the show in the first place, not how it stayed on the air.
Married it horrible, I watched 2 episodes, chuckled maybe once. Don’t know how they can’t make prostitution, infidelity, drug use, dead babies and dead/injured puppies hilarious. You’re the worst is great, I hope that can keep going.
I’m still on the Halt train, it’s been sketchy, but damn, watch the first season of anything and it’s not firing on all cylinders. I doubt it’ll be renewed anyway I don’t see how they draw this out over several seasons.
Masters is killing it, this weeks episode was amazing, I’m frankly shocked that a show like that is being made. No wonder it’s not up in the ratings, it’s not for everyone, but it’s fantastic.
Shows whose first season was firing on all cylinders:
Mad Men
Breaking Bad
Masters Of Sex
Homeland
Weeds
Orange Is The New Black
just off the top of my head
I’ll give you some of those, but Breaking Bad was pretty shaky the first season, or at least the first half, I had to will myself through those episodes the first time I watched since I heard it was so amazing.
I think Homeland will be the exception to about every rule where the first season was the only good season.
I LOVE Judy Greer…..but this show (Married) is sadly awful……..
I sorta like “Your The Worst” but I see it becoming “New Girl” ….which fucking sucks……
@SuchCreativity – the only correct part of this post is praising Judy Greer.
Lost was pretty good it’s first season.
its* wa waaaa
That last ep of HALT reeked of HBOs Silicon Valley (particularly the season finale). They should call it… Silicon Valley: The Drama.
That said, I loved the twist at the end with the Mac, how Gordon’s wife owned her would be affair, and Cameron just looking hot as always (though I feel they missed the chance to dress the lead actresses as pornstars to help sell their computer).
As a whole, the season coulda been better, but I’m looking fwd to the finale and if they get a second season, I feel that the show has a chance to be really great.
You’re the Worst deserves a lot better. It’s great.
Agreed, it’s such a great show. The premise will wear thin if they don’t develop some of the side characters, but it’s great for the time being. The one complaint I would have, though, is that Aya Cash’s character is written a bit too much like a bro’s dream girl: she’s hotter than you deserve and only wants to come over to bang! And she’s down to drink a 40 in an alley!
I’ve been calling it “The Last Shit”
I figured The Last Ship would be a good summer show to barely watch while hungover. I gave up on it after the episode where the ship arrived at Guantanamo and the jihadi prisoners had escaped. They were rather hilariously wearing their jihadi clothes, not prison jump suits or something. As if those guys out processed in the cliche prison movie manner: “one scarf, tan. One mandress, stained white. 300 dinar. One Zippo lighter, engraved with الله أكبر”
Entire world dying of plague and we still find a way to kill a bunch of foreigners.
Satisfaction is pretty good. I am actually interested in finding out what happens next. I like Matt Passmore too he was great in the first 2 season of the Glades before the novelty of the show wore off.
You’re the Worst is far better than Married. I like both the leads in Married but it just falls flat on me sometimes it is like an indie movie condensed into 30 mins.
/ Obligitory Suits Rocks comment
I’m already sold on Manhattan just for the look of the babe’s from the 40’s.
This post continues to prove the fact that most people enjoy watching shit for TV. I really wish I could be so easily amused, it’d be a luxury.
Good for The Strain, hope it gets renewed. Lot of potential for that show. I honestly want to see Quinlan, though.
If they made Judy Greer’s character on Married a little more empathetic, the show could work, but right now it sucks and it’s impossible to see why the couple isn’t getting divorced. You’re The Worst, however, is totally showing the vulnerable sides of two people who have serious intimacy (etc.) issues, and that is what makes it work. That and showing some serious sex for basic cable. That never hurts.